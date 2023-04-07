Instant Replay: Masters Play Suspended After Two Trees Fall, Nearly Hits Crowd

SALT LAKE CITY – On the second day of the 2023 Masters Tournament, play was suspended after two large trees were blown down due to high winds.

The incident came after initial tee times were moved up with an approaching storm front.

well THIS was terrifying pic.twitter.com/qfIm2w4zKW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 7, 2023

During the ESPN broadcast, it was noted that no one was injured as a result of the fallen trees.

The Masters Tournament released a statement regarding the weather and the stoppage of play.

Due to inclement weather conditions, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 4:22 p.m. EDT and, subsequently, evacuated the grounds. Further updates will be announced once available. — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

The Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters is being played, was evacuated due to the weather conditions.

There was no rain or lightning at the time of evacuation, but it was clear that the conditions would only worsen.

Less than an hour before the trees fell, there was another suspension of play due to the weather. They resumed after less than 30 minutes.

Due to inclement weather, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT. Play resumed at 3:28 p.m. EDT. — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

Some players, such as Spain’s Jon Rahm and Norway’s Viktor Hovland, have yet to finish their second round or have their scores recorded.

The gates will open for round three of the 2023 Masters Tournament at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 8.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage of the Masters? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.