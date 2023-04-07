Close
Instant Replay: Masters Play Suspended After Two Trees Fall, Nearly Hits Crowd

Apr 7, 2023, 3:10 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On the second day of the 2023 Masters Tournament, play was suspended after two large trees were blown down due to high winds.

The incident came after initial tee times were moved up with an approaching storm front.

During the ESPN broadcast, it was noted that no one was injured as a result of the fallen trees.

The Masters Tournament released a statement regarding the weather and the stoppage of play.

The Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters is being played, was evacuated due to the weather conditions.

There was no rain or lightning at the time of evacuation, but it was clear that the conditions would only worsen.

Less than an hour before the trees fell, there was another suspension of play due to the weather. They resumed after less than 30 minutes.

Some players, such as Spain’s Jon Rahm and Norway’s Viktor Hovland, have yet to finish their second round or have their scores recorded.

The gates will open for round three of the 2023 Masters Tournament at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 8.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

