Homeless man sentenced to life without parole in woman’s South Salt Lake murder

Apr 7, 2023, 4:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY — A man will spend the rest of his life in jail for murdering a woman he knew in South Salt Lake two and a half years ago.

Jovanie Alejandro Silva, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole. He pleaded guilty in January to aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. Court documents describe him as homeless.

The body of Kaitlyn Barron, 23, of San Antonio, Texas, was found near a parking lot in South Salt Lake on Sept 28, 2020. Police say she had been “severely beaten” with a large rock.

A surveillance camera from early morning hours on the day before showed the two walking together along 300 West toward the area where the victim’s body was found. After the two walk out of the camera’s view, the victim can be heard screaming “knock it off” and then continuing to scream for about 3 minutes before there are impact sounds and the screams stop, charging documents state.

The cameras then show Silva leaving the area while carrying a skateboard as he walks south along 300 West before turning west toward a homeless resource center.

Kaitlyn Barron’s body was found in South Salt Lake on Sept. 28, 2020. On Wednesday, Jovanie Alejandro Silva was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to her murder. (South Salt Lake police)

An officer at the center identified the man from the video footage, and police later detained him. Investigators said he was wearing the same red shoes seen in the video when he was arrested.

Clothing of Silva’s collected from the center tested positive for the victim’s blood and Silva’s saliva was found on the victim’s body, the charges state.

Silva was not charged until almost a month after the murder on Oct. 21, 2020.

Salt Lake County District Attorney, Sim Gill applauded 3rd District Judge Vernice Trease for ensuring Silva will not be on the streets again.

“Mr. Silva took Ms. Barron’s life in the early morning hours with no one around to hear her screams for help. He took advantage of a known acquaintance who could not fight off his attacks,” Gill said.

In addition to spending his life in prison, Silva was ordered to pay $3,458 in behalf of the victim.

