Masters: Tony Finau Battles Star Golfers, Weather Conditions At 2023 Masters

SALT LAKE CITY – On a day that saw suspensions of play and trees falling on the course, Tony Finau managed to stay under par through the first two rounds of the 2023 Masters Tournament.

After finishing the second round with a score of +2, Finau’s position on the leaderboard slipped.

The narrative is taking shape. It’s Friday at the Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/MZdfzRDwAM — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

He fell from 13th to 29th as his score dropped from -3 to -1.

While Finau was finishing up his round on the 18th hole, play was suspended for the first time of the day.

Due to inclement weather, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT. Play resumed at 3:28 p.m. EDT. — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

Finau was lucky enough to finish all 18 holes. Not all golfers were able to experience that luxury as the harsh weather conditions picked right back up.

After two large trees fell near the 17th hole of the course, the Masters suspended play for the rest of the day.

It was later announced that the rest of the second round will be played on the morning of the third day.

BYU Product Mike Weir At The Masters

Mike Weir is currently projected to miss the cut as he sits in 56th with a score of +4.

Weir’s first round was much better than his second. He was even after the first day but finished with a +4 on Friday. The wind and adverse conditions likely played a factor.

The postponed second round on Saturday morning is Weir’s only shot to make it past the cut.

Masters Leaderboard: Post-Round Two

1. B. Koepka (-12)

2. J. Rahm (-9)

3. S. Bennett (-8)

T4. V. Hovland (-6)

T4. C. Morikawa (-6)

T6. C. Young (-5)

T6. J. Day (-5)

T6. S. Burns (-5)

T6. J. Spieth (-5)

T10. R. Henley (-4)

T10. P. Reed (-4)

T10. S. Lowry (-4)

T10. A. Scott (-4)

T10. G. Woodland (-4)

T10. P. Mickelson (-4)

T10. J. Niemann (-4)

T10. J. Rose (-4)

T18. C. Kirk (-3)

T18. H. Matsuyama (-3)

T18. K.H. Lee (-3)

T18. R. Fox (-3)

T22. S. Theegala (-2)

T22. K. Bradley (-2)

T22. J. Thomas (-2)

T22. C. Smith (-2)

T22. H. English (-2)

T22. M. Fitzpatrick (-2)

T22. T. Kim (-2)

T29. T. Finau (-1)

T29. A. Ancer (-1)

T29. X. Schauffele (-1)

T29. S.J. Im (-1)

T29. H. Varner III (-1)

T29. S. Straka (-1)

T29. D. Johnson (-1)

T29. S. Scheffler (-1)

T29. T. Fleetwood (-1)

The purse for the 2023 Masters is $15 million. In 2022, Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket.

The 2023 Masters is Finau’s sixth appearance at the major tournament. He’s never missed the cut at the Masters. His best finish at the tourney came in 2019 when he tied for fifth place.

