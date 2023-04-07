Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

US judge orders man held in case of missing Navajo woman

Apr 7, 2023, 4:49 PM

FILE - Seraphine Warren, center left, is embraced by state Sen. Shannon Pinto outside the state cap...

FILE - Seraphine Warren, center left, is embraced by state Sen. Shannon Pinto outside the state capitol building on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M. They participated in a rally drawing attention to murdered and missing Ingenious peoples, including Warren's aunt Ella Mae Begay, a Navajo woman who went missing in June of 2021. A federal grand jury has indicted a New Mexico man on assault and carjacking charges in connection with the 2021 disappearance of Ella Mae Begay in a case that has helped raise awareness about missing and unsolved slayings in Indian Country. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The family of a Native American woman who went missing from her home on the Navajo Nation pleaded with the man accused of assaulting her and taking her pickup truck, asking during a court hearing Friday that he tell them where he left Ella Mae Begay so they could bring her home and find closure.

The tearful messages of family members resonated through a courtroom in Flagstaff, Arizona, as they told the judge about what they have endured since Begay disappeared nearly two years ago.

“There’s nothing that’s coming out of this whole situation except all the pain that he’s caused, the anger, the frustration,” her son Gerald Begay said. “I mean, this is a mother, an aunt, a grandma, a sister, you know, that doesn’t deserve this type of assault.”

A soft-spoken woman who was known as a master weaver, Begay was always cautious and never drove around at night. So her family knew immediately that something was wrong when they saw her gray pickup truck leaving her home in the remote community of Sweetwater, Arizona, that June night in 2021.

Prosecutors outlined the allegations against Preston Henry Tolth, 23, after he entered not guilty pleas to assault and carjacking charges that stemmed from Begay’s disappearance. The indictment naming Tolth had been under seal until earlier this week.

Tolth was ordered to remain in custody pending trial after U.S. Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles determined that he was dangerous and that no conditions of release would guarantee the community’s safety.

“The proffered facts of the case are extremely concerning,” the judge said. “They involve senseless acts of extreme violence against a victim who was defenseless.”

Luke Mulligan, a federal public defender for Tolth, did not argue with the prosecution’s request that Tolth remain in custody.

Begay was 62 at the time she disappeared. Her case has garnered national attention as tribal leaders, state legislators and law enforcement agencies across the country have been working to establish special commissions and task forces aimed at investigating missing person cases and unsolved slayings in Indian Country.

A year after Begay disappeared, her niece Seraphine Warren began walking from the Navajo Nation to Washington, D.C., to bring attention to the decades-long epidemic of violence that has disproportionately affected Indigenous people.

Begay’s family members also have met with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who recently joined Justice Department officials in hosting the first in-person session of the Not Invisible Act Commission in Washington. The commission is developing recommendations for preventing and responding to violence affecting tribal communities.

Warren addressed Tolth directly during Friday’s hearing.

“Will you please just tell us where my aunt is? You know exactly what you did to her,” Warren said before breaking down in tears.

Federal prosecutors said the indictment naming Tolth marked an important step in determining the truth about what happened to Begay.

They told the judge that Begay’s daughter had called authorities the night of the disappearance to report that someone was breaking into her home. She hid while the suspect rummaged around and took some drinks before leaving and walking down the road in the direction of her mother’s home.

The daughter called police again after they did not respond to the first call and told them that she saw her mother’s truck leaving the home and that she could not reach her. Police arrived about 20 minutes later and the search began.

Navajo Nation authorities previously identified Tolth as a person of interest, and federal prosecutors confirmed Friday that shoe prints found between the two homes matched shoes belonging to Tolth. Investigators also found bloody clothing that belonged to Tolth at a relative’s home.

Authorities said Tolth admitted to taking the truck so he could drive to New Mexico, where ultimately he ended up selling the vehicle for $200 and methamphetamines.

Authorities determined through multiple interviews that Tolth had been drinking that night and got into a fight with his father, resulting in him being left on the side of the road. The spot where he was dropped off was about 11 miles (18 kilometers) from Begay’s home.

Tolth told federal agents during a series of interviews that he “snapped” and struck Begay in the face multiple times, causing her to bleed from the nose and mouth. He told authorities that he wasn’t sure if she was dead when he drove away and that he regretted hitting her since all he wanted was the truck.

Tolth has a criminal history including charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest, residential burglary and drug possession dating back to 2019, according to New Mexico court records.

___

Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(South Salt Lake police)...

Emily Ashcraft

Homeless man sentenced to life without parole in woman’s South Salt Lake murder

A homeless man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 beating death of a woman in South Salt Lake.

19 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Police arrest 4 people after drugs, illegally possessed firearms found

Four people were arrested and 12 illegally possessed firearms were seized last month in Salt Lake County.

19 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy

Taylorsville officer was justified in 2021 exchange of gunfire, DA says

A Taylorsville police officer was legally justified in exchanging gunfire with a man in 2021, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office concluded Friday.

19 hours ago

A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...

Larry D. Curtis

Jury selected for Vallow Daybell murder trial

After a week in court, the final jury has been selected for the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

19 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Emily Ashcraft

Man ordered to stand trial for fatal shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center

One man, accused of firing the gun, was ordered on Thursday to stand trial for murder and aggravated robbery for a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last year.

19 hours ago

Kurt Rupprecht speaks about the abuse he suffered after the release of the redacted report on child...

Lea Skene, Associated Press

Victims criticize church after Catholic sex abuse report

While the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore has touted its transparency in publishing the names of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse, a report released this week by the Maryland attorney general raises questions about whether the church’s list is incomplete.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

US judge orders man held in case of missing Navajo woman