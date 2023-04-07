ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Driver hospitalized after rear-ending flatbed truck
Apr 7, 2023, 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm
(Utah Highway Patrol)
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition Friday following a crash in the Midvale-Murray area.
The collision happened at 6200 South on northbound Interstate 15.
Cpl. Tara Wahlberg with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Honda that was seen driving recklessly rear-ended a flatbed truck at 1:05 p.m.
The driver, who was the only passenger in the car, was transported in life-threatening condition.
Additional details, including the age and gender of the driver, were not immediately available.
