ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Driver hospitalized after rear-ending flatbed truck

Apr 7, 2023, 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition Friday following a crash in the Midvale-Murray area.

The collision happened at 6200 South on northbound Interstate 15.

Cpl. Tara Wahlberg with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Honda that was seen driving recklessly rear-ended a flatbed truck at 1:05 p.m.

The driver, who was the only passenger in the car, was transported in life-threatening condition.

Additional details, including the age and gender of the driver, were not immediately available.

