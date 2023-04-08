Close
LOCAL NEWS

West Jordan neighborhood hit again by mail thieves

Apr 7, 2023, 7:11 PM

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah —  For the second time in less than a month, mail thieves have targeted a West Jordan neighborhood.

“I don’t get it,” Al Edenfield, who had mail stolen both times said. “Everywhere I go it says ‘now hiring,’ everywhere. If you’re that hard up for money just go get a job.”

The latest incident in the area of 7100 South and 5400 West happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Security video shows a red Sedan approach Edenfield’s mailbox, grab the contents inside and then drive away.

Security cameras captured the identical crime back in mid-March when a silver SUV stopped at the same mailboxes on a Sunday morning.

“We’re hard working people,” Edenfield told KSL in March. “We go to work every day and to have somebody just driving around stealing people’s property it’s really frustrating. It feels like you’re violated.”

After the latest theft, Edenfield quickly purchased a locking mailbox and installed it the same day.

“I’m not messing around anymore,” he said. “I’m just trying to lock it up.”

Edenfield worries the thieves came back the second time for more personal information for the purpose of identity theft.

“You just wonder if that’s what they’re trying to do: piece some information together,” he said. “I have two children, too, maybe they’re trying to work on their credit.”

West Jordan Police remind to never leave sensitive outgoing mail in our mailbox and to have important mail held at the post office for pickup.

“Just people looking for those crimes of opportunity,” Lt. Joe Monson said about the crimes.

Monson said detectives welcome any tips that could help in the investigation and ask people to report cases of mail theft so that they can link cases together.

“Because it seems to be the same group of people that go around and participate in this type of crime,” Monson said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers the following tips to protect yourself against mail and package theft:

· Promptly pick up your mail

· Inquire about overdue mail

· Don’t send cash

· Arrange for pickup using the hold mail service

· Request signature confirmation

· If you move, file a change of address

Also, the U.S. Postal Service’s free Informed Delivery service provides photos of pieces of mail before they arrive. That way you can be aware of any important mail heading your way.

