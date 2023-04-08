LOCAL NEWS
‘Jake’s Over the Top’ to close after 30 years of business
Apr 7, 2023, 8:24 PM | Updated: 8:51 pm
OGDEN, Utah — A longtime staple to the Ogden area is saying goodbye after 30 years. “Jake’s Over the Top” is known for their burgers and shakes, and today people are waiting well over an hour to get their last taste.
People have grown used to having it here and are taking their last opportunity to have some of their food before they close up for good.
“This is one of our first memories of Ogden. I was super young when I had my first shake,” Sarah Smith said.
And keeping up with the community response is a lot for the employees and the owner, Lisa King.
