‘Jake’s Over the Top’ to close after 30 years of business

Today, Smith and her dad, getting their last Over The Top Shakes. She says the lines are always here but never quite like this, around the corner and a couple of blocks up Washington Boulevard.

“We’re sad we won’t be waiting in it anymore,” she said.

Corey Doolan and family are also having to get in for what he says has been a long time tradition.

“I just think it’s the best ice around. I mean it’s soft-serve, the mix-ins are good,” Doolan said. “I’m a little heartbroken that the peanut butter was out, but I mean, it is what it is, right?”

But for the Doolan family it is about more than food.

“Yeah, since I was little, and now a staple for these guys. We come at least once or twice a week, so pretty sad to see it leave,” Doolan said.



And keeping up with the community response is a lot for the employees and the owner, Lisa King.

“We are just humbly grateful to see all these people waiting and supporting us in our last couple of days,” King said.

She only had about a minute to talk, but wanted to thank their many customers and employees over the three decades.

“We’re looking forward to retirement. It’s been 30 years so we’re ready,” King said.

With life, comes change. And sometimes you give up what you have for what comes next.



“My husband did the first remodel and sold his 70 Camaro so we could buy our first ice cream machine,” King said. “It’s time for him to buy another 70 Camaro and take a rest.”