Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Barge carrying methanol stuck over a week in Ohio River removed

Apr 8, 2023, 12:32 PM

Two barges are stuck against the dam just south of downtown Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday, March 28, ...

Two barges are stuck against the dam just south of downtown Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Crews were working Wednesday to remove three remaining barges that got loose on the Ohio River, including one carrying methanol. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

(Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A barge carrying methanol has been removed from the Ohio River after being stuck for more than a week.

The barge was one of two that became stuck against the McAlpine Dam near Louisville, Kentucky, on April 28 after they broke loose from a vessel on the river.

Methanol was pumped from the barge Friday. When enough was transferred out, crews safely pulled the barge off the structure, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

“At no time during the recovery operations has there been any indication that the stranded tank barge’s cargo holds are compromised or that any methanol was release into the environment,” the release says.

Tests since the incident have found no sign of methanol in air or water, officials said.

Methanol is a highly flammable alcoholic chemical compound. It is considered an alternative fuel under the Energy Policy Act of 1992, according to the US Department of Energy. Methanol was used in the 1990s as a transportation fuel but is no longer developed for that purpose, the department said.

Crews will continue to free the remaining barge stuck on the dam. It is carrying corn.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

DES MOINES, IA - FEBRUARY 1: A view of the Iowa State Capitol building from the 33rd floor of the...

Associated Press

Iowa won’t pay for rape victims’ abortions or contraceptives

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has paused its practice of paying for emergency contraceptions and abortions, for victims of sexual assault.

16 hours ago

The Grand Canyon Lodge, located on the North Rim of Grand Canyon is barely visible following a reco...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon delays opening of North Rim due to snowfall

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are delaying the opening of the North Rim to visitors for the 2023 season.

16 hours ago

The first step of Hamby and Hazelip's trip was Antarctica. (Courtesy: @aroundtheworldat80)...

Zoe Sottile

These 81-year-old best friends traveled the world in 80 days

A pair of best friends from Texas are proving that adventure doesn't have an age limit -- even when you're 81.

16 hours ago

Tahj Brewton, 16, is still on the run. (Legal/Kiehl, Standards/Gray)...

Michelle Watson and Zoe Sottile

$10,000 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of third suspect in Florida triple homicide

Officials are offering a total of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 16-year-old Tahj Brewton, the third suspect sought in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three Florida teenagers.

16 hours ago

Kurt Rupprecht speaks about the abuse he suffered after the release of the redacted report on child...

Lea Skene, Brian Witte, Sarah Brumfield

Report details ‘staggering’ church sex abuse in Maryland

More than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the past 80 years.

16 hours ago

Armour Johnson went to the UConn vs. Gonzaga game in Las Vegas. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Teen ties for first place in ESPN tournament challenge, beating millions of brackets

March Madness may be over, but a Utah family is still on cloud nine after their nephew won the ESPN Tournament Challenge.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Barge carrying methanol stuck over a week in Ohio River removed