Simone Fontecchio Throws Down Two-Hand Dunk On Denver Defense

Apr 8, 2023, 3:34 PM

Simone-Fontecchio-Utah-Jazz-NBA-Dallas-Mavericks-Jumpshot-Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY – In the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Simone Fontecchio caught a pass from Damian Jones and threw down a strong two-hand dunk.

The dunk gave Fontecchio his 9th point of the game.

The entire Jazz roster was showing off their hops against the Nuggets.

Udoka Azubuike had a clean reverse standing dunk.

Utah struggled to shoot from deep all night (10/32). Fontecchio did much of his work from outside the paint.

Fontecchio was one of five Jazz players to score in the double-digits.

Jazz Out Of Playoff Contention

The Jazz were eliminated from playoff contention by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets may need to beat the Jazz to lock up the top seed in the Western Conference.

Despite low expectations entering the year, the Jazz stayed competitive in the West playoff race until the season’s final week.

With just two games left to play in the regular season, the Jazz have more incentive to lose than to win.

Sitting at 36-44, the Jazz can guarantee themselves no worse than the ninth-best odds of winning the draft lottery by losing one of their two final games of the season.

If the Jazz were to win both Saturday against the Nuggets and Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Dallas Mavericks were to lose their final two games, the two teams would pull into an even 38-44 tie to finish the year, sharing lowered odds of winning the lottery.

The Mavericks will close the season at home against the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Nuggets May Need Win To Clinch

The Nuggets have owned the top record in the West since December 20. Going into the final weekend of the season, they still haven’t locked up the conference’s number one seed.

The Nuggets either need to win one of their two final games or see Memphis drop one of their last two.

Denver has been resting its stars in recent outings. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic may need to be reactivated to avoid dropping to the second seed.

The Grizzlies will face the Bucks on Friday night, though Milwaukee will rest most of its starters in the contest.

Memphis will close the season in Oklahoma City after playing the Bucks, while the Nuggets will host the Sacramento Kings to conclude their regular season on Sunday.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets will tip off at 1:30 pm MT on Saturday. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

