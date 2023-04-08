Samanic, Agbaji Career-Highs Carry Jazz Over Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY – Luka Samanic scored a career-high 23 points as the Utah Jazz downed the Denver Nuggets 118-114.

Ochai Agbaji also notched a career-high of 28 points for the Jazz while Kris Dunn added 19 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds.

The Nuggets were led by 21 points from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

First Quarter

The Jazz jumped out to an impressive 15-2 start, fueled by a quick eight points from Ocahi Agbaji.

The Nuggets shot just 1-10 from the three-point line in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 18.

Agbaji led all scorers with 12 points while the Nuggets were led by Aaron Gordon with 10.

After one, the Jazz led the Nuggets 31-19.

Second Quarter

The Nuggets made their first real push of the game trimming the Jazz lead to just eight with 8:54 left in the second quarter.

Denver opened the period on an 11-6 run fueled by hot shooting from Jamal Murray.

After building a 54-41 lead, the Jazz surrendered a 14-4 run to close the half.

At the break, the Jazz led the Nuggets 58-55.

Third Quarter

The Jazz rebuilt their lead to nine midway through the third quarter after a strong push from Luka Samanic.

Samanic had set a new career-high of 19 points at the six minute mark of the period.

The Nuggets responded by taking an 87-85 lead with three minutes left in the third.

Denver closed the quarter on a 23-8 run to take a 95-87 lead into the final period.

Fourth Quarter

The Nuggets lead climbed to as large as nine early in the fourth, but the Jazz responded by trimming the deficit to two with 6:32 left to play.

Two-way big man Micah Potter recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Agbahi’s four point run late in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Jazz to close their regular season home schedule.

The Jazz downed the Nuggets 118-114.

