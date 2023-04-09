Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

Apr 8, 2023, 8:10 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, seen in this file image from May 18, 2020, announced Tuesday he's lifti...

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, seen in this file image from May 18, 2020, announced Tuesday he's lifting the mask mandate in Texas. (Lynda M. Gonzalez/Pool//Getty Images)

(Lynda M. Gonzalez/Pool//Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice.

Abbott tweeted that because the state constitution limits him to a pardon only on a recommendation by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles he is asking the board to recommend a pardon and to expedite his request in order to pardon Sgt. Daniel Perry.

“I look forward to approving the board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Abbott wrote.

Perry fatally shooting 28-year-old Garrett Foster during a protest in Austin. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott said.

A phone call to District Attorney José Garza’s office on Saturday was not answered.

Perry’s attorneys argued that the shooting was self-defense as Foster approached Perry’s car with an AK-47 rifle. Prosecutors said Perry could have driven away before firing his revolver and witnesses testified that Foster never raised his rifle at Perry.

Perry, who was charged in 2021, was stationed at Ft. Hood about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Austin in July 2020 when he was working for a ride-sharing company and turned onto a street and into a large crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin.

In video streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters begin screaming and scattering.

When Foster was killed, demonstrators in Austin and beyond had been marching in the streets for weeks following the police killing of George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s killing was recorded on video by a bystander and sparked worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Courts & Legal

FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. A federal ...

Michael Liedtke

Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a Black former worker at a Tesla factory in California.

5 days ago

A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...

Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV and Samantha Herrera, KSL NewsRadio

Jury selection underway on first day of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The first day of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial began with jury selection on Monday in Boise.

6 days ago

FILE - Salt Lake City Plan Parenthood Offices...

Sam Metz

Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit

Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Utah filed a lawsuit Monday challenging a new Utah law that would ban abortion clinics.

6 days ago

Tammy Daybell...

Eliza Pace

Who is Tammy Daybell?

Tamara "Tammy" Douglas Daybell was the late wife of Chad Daybell. He is charged with her murder and the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

6 days ago

Alex Cox...

Michael Houck

Who is Alex Cox?

Alex Cox is the late brother of Lori Vallow Daybell. She is charged with murder in the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

6 days ago

Chad Daybell...

Larry D. Curtis

Who is Chad Daybell?

Chad Guy Daybell, 54, is accused of the first-degree murder of his first wife Tamara "Tammy" Douglas Daybell and the children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder