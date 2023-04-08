Former Utah State DB Marwin Evans Snags First INT During XFL’s Week 8

Close
Marwin-Evans-Utah-State-Aggies-Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies and current XFL defensive back Marwin Evans picked off a pass during the Vegas Vipers’ Week 8 game against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Battlehawks hosted the Vipers at The Dome at America’s Center in Saint Louis, Missouri on Saturday, April 8.

With 52 seconds remaining in the first half, Evans intercepted Battlehawks quarterback Nick Tiano and returned the ball 23 yards to the Vipers’ 23-yard line.

On the subsequent possession, Vegas turned the ball over on downs and took an 11-8 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Battlehawks fought back in the second half and ended up capturing victory in overtime.

St. Louis defeated Vegas, 21-19.

Evans finished the afternoon with two total tackles, one solo tackle, one interception, and a pass defended.

With the loss, the Vipers dropped to a 2-6 record this season.

About Marwin Evans

This season, Evans has recorded 37 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception.

Before his time in the XFL, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native was a standout college football player. He started his college days at Rochester Community College in Minnesota and played as a sophomore for Highland CC in Kansas.

In 2013, Evans joined Utah State’s football program and redshirted his first year. During his two seasons on the field with the Aggies, the defensive back posted 83 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, and three forced fumbles in 27 games played.

After his time in Logan, Evans went undrafted in 2016 and signed with the Green Bay Packers. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks before playing in the XFL and CFL.

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

2023 XFL Teams

North Division

South Division

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

