Pedestrian killed in Washington County hit-and-run

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — One person was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in the city of Washington.

Officers were notified at 9:45 p.m. Thursday of a pedestrian in the roadway near 1050 W. Red Cliffs Drive. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was seriously injured, Washington police said in a statement released Saturday.

Officers arrived and started administering medical attention, but the pedestrian succumbed to his or her injuries. No information about the victim has been released.

Police say the vehicle that hit the victim was not at the scene when they arrived.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident is asked to contact Washington City police and provide any additional information they might have.