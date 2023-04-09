‘Several residents’ rescued from Fruit Heights mudslide

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Two people were injured in a mudslide that happened in Fruit Heights, Utah, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kaysville Fire Department, the slide happened on the east side of 100 S Mountain Road.

“Several residents were entrapped in the slide,” reads the fire department’s Facebook post. “One patient was transported by Kaysville Fire paramedics to an area trauma center with moderate injuries. One other injured person was treated and released at the scene.”

The slide impacted no homes, but one barn was destroyed.

Kaysville fire said officials would remain on the scene to monitor the area as the slide remains active.