Masters: Tony Finau Makes It Through Second Round Cut

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite losing ground in round two and round three, Tony Finau made it through the cut at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Finau currently sits tied for 28th with a score of E.

Finau started strong in the tournament. He sat at 13th with a score of -3.

On Friday, his score dropped to -1 and he fell all the way to 29th. On Saturday, he finished with a +1 which helped him climb to 28th.

The adverse weather conditions carried over from round two on Friday.

Play was suspended at 3:15 p.m. EDT and didn’t return.

The third round will resume on Sunday morning.

The fourth round is expected to start after 12:00 p.m. EDT and will be broadcasted on CBS.

Masters Leaderboard: Round Three

1. B. Koepka (-13)

2. J. Rahm (-9)

3. S. Bennett (-6)

T4. V. Hovland (-5)

T4. P. Cantlay (-5)

T4. C. Morikawa (-5)

T4. M. Fitzpatrick (-5)

T8. R. Henley (-4)

T8. C. Young (-4)

T8. P. Mickelson (-4)

T8. J. Day (-4)

T8. J. Niemann (-4)

T8. J. Rose(-4)

T14. G. Woodland (-3)

T14. R. Fox (-3)

T14. S. Scheffler (-3)

T17. P. Reed (-2)

T17. S. Lowry (-2)

T17. X. Schauffele (-2)

T17. H. Matsuyama (-2)

T17. S. Burns (-2)

T17. J. Spieth (-2)

T23. C. Kirk (-1)

T23. K. Bradley (-1)

T23. C. Smith (-1)

T23. T. Hatton (-1)

T23. M. Homa (-1)

T28. A. Scott (E)

T28. T. Finau (E)

T28. S.J. Im (E)

T28. S. Straka (E)

T28. K.H. Lee (E)

T28. S.W. Kim (E)

T28. H. English (E)

T28. T. Kim (E)

T28. T. Fleetwood (E)

The purse for the 2023 Masters is $15 million. In 2022, Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket.

The 2023 Masters is Finau’s sixth appearance at the major tournament. He’s never missed the cut at the Masters. His best finish at the tourney came in 2019 when he tied for fifth place.

