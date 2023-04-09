Close
Utah Warriors Outlast Late SaberCats Rally In Road Win

Apr 8, 2023, 8:06 PM

Utah-Warriors-Rugby-Chicago-Hounds

SALT LAKE CITY – A pair of late tries weren’t enough for Houston as the Utah Warriors survived for a well-earned 30-24 victory.

The Warriors (5-2, 18 pts) traveled to Texas to take on the Houston SaberCats (5-2, 25 pts) at SaberCats Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

Houston was held scoreless for nearly 50 minutes before exploding in the final minutes for two tries, making it a one-score game.

RELATED: Hodgson’s Kicks Lift Utah Warriors To Comeback Win Over Free Jacks

First Half

Joel Hodgson took advantage of a SaberCats penalty, putting Utah on the board with a 3-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Houston scored the first try of the evening after a long possession of bashing away at the Warriors front line. A conversion gave the SaberCats a 7-3 lead in the 11th minute.

RELATED: Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’

Utah regained the lead with a 21st minute try when Connor McLeod dotted it down for an automatic seven points to give the Warriors a 10-7 lead. It was the first try of McLeod’s Warriors career.

Houston evened the affair at ten with a 29th minute penalty conversion.

In the 27th minute, Utah forced a Houston turnover and quickly went on the offensive. Caleb Makene finished a long run with the Warriors second try of the match and his fourth of the year. Hodgson’s conversion gave Utah an 17-10 halftime lead.

Second Half

Utah added an early Hodgson penalty kick, increasing their lead to 20-10.

In the 56th minute, Cliven Loubser scored an automatic seven as the Warriors took control.

RELATED: High-Scoring Second Half Leads Utah Warriors To Win Over Toronto

Hodgson’s third penalty kick gave the Warriors a 30-10 advantage in the 63rd minute.

In the 65th minute Houston had a penalty wiped a try off the board as the SaberCats were desperate for any sense of momentum.

Houston finally broke free, scoring their first try since the 28th minute to make it 30-15 with less than five minutes remaining. The conversion made the score 30-17 Utah. The SaberCats added their second try of the half less than three minutes later, leaving the team with one last breath of life in the final seconds. A conversion made it 30-24 Warriors.

 

Up Next

Utah returns to Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah to host the Seattle Seawolves (6-1, 27 pts) on Saturday, April 15. This fixture is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (MT).

Top Stories

Real Salt Lake Snaps Losing Streak With Comeback Win Against Charlotte FC

Real Salt Lake ended a four-match losing streak with a second half comeback against the visiting Charlotte FC.

24 hours ago

Barrage Of Goals Help Real Salt Lake Take Lead Over Charlotte FC

Three quick goals in the second half helped Real Salt Lake overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit to take the lead over the visiting Charlotte FC.

24 hours ago

Masters: Tony Finau Makes It Through Second Round Cut

Despite losing ground in round two and round three, Tony Finau made it through the cut at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

24 hours ago

Shorthanded Jazz Down Nuggets, Hurt Lottery Odds

The Utah Jazz finished their 2022-23 home campaign with a 118-114 win over the Denver Nuggets, but hurt their lottery odds in the process. 

24 hours ago

Former Utah State DB Marwin Evans Snags First INT During XFL’s Week 8

XFL defensive back Marwin Evans picked off a pass during the Vegas Vipers' Week 8 game against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

24 hours ago

Samanic, Agbaji Career-Highs Carry Jazz Over Nuggets

Luka Samanic scored a career-high 23 points as the Utah Jazz downed the Denver Nuggets 118-114 in their regular season home finale

24 hours ago

