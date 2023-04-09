Utah Warriors Outlast Late SaberCats Rally In Road Win

SALT LAKE CITY – A pair of late tries weren’t enough for Houston as the Utah Warriors survived for a well-earned 30-24 victory.

The Warriors (5-2, 18 pts) traveled to Texas to take on the Houston SaberCats (5-2, 25 pts) at SaberCats Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

Houston was held scoreless for nearly 50 minutes before exploding in the final minutes for two tries, making it a one-score game.

RELATED: Hodgson’s Kicks Lift Utah Warriors To Comeback Win Over Free Jacks

First Half

Joel Hodgson took advantage of a SaberCats penalty, putting Utah on the board with a 3-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Houston scored the first try of the evening after a long possession of bashing away at the Warriors front line. A conversion gave the SaberCats a 7-3 lead in the 11th minute.

RELATED: Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’

Utah regained the lead with a 21st minute try when Connor McLeod dotted it down for an automatic seven points to give the Warriors a 10-7 lead. It was the first try of McLeod’s Warriors career.

Houston evened the affair at ten with a 29th minute penalty conversion.

In the 27th minute, Utah forced a Houston turnover and quickly went on the offensive. Caleb Makene finished a long run with the Warriors second try of the match and his fourth of the year. Hodgson’s conversion gave Utah an 17-10 halftime lead.

Second Half

Utah added an early Hodgson penalty kick, increasing their lead to 20-10.

In the 56th minute, Cliven Loubser scored an automatic seven as the Warriors took control.

RELATED: High-Scoring Second Half Leads Utah Warriors To Win Over Toronto

Hodgson’s third penalty kick gave the Warriors a 30-10 advantage in the 63rd minute.

Automatic 7 from Cliven Loubser 💥 UTAH 27

HOU 10#ForTheNation pic.twitter.com/udsNu5LT4l — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) April 9, 2023

In the 65th minute Houston had a penalty wiped a try off the board as the SaberCats were desperate for any sense of momentum.

Houston finally broke free, scoring their first try since the 28th minute to make it 30-15 with less than five minutes remaining. The conversion made the score 30-17 Utah. The SaberCats added their second try of the half less than three minutes later, leaving the team with one last breath of life in the final seconds. A conversion made it 30-24 Warriors.

Up Next

Utah returns to Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah to host the Seattle Seawolves (6-1, 27 pts) on Saturday, April 15. This fixture is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (MT).

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24