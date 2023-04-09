Real Salt Lake Snaps Losing Streak With Comeback Win Against Charlotte FC

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake ended a four-match losing streak with a second half comeback against the visiting Charlotte FC.

Real Salt Lake snaps losing streak against Charlotte

RSL hosted Charlotte at America First Field on Saturday, April 8.

Real Salt Lake beat Charlotte FC, 3-1.

It was the club’s first victory since the season-opening win on the road against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The win came behind a barrage of goals to open the second half and a shutout of Charlotte over the final 60 minutes.

First Half

After dropping the previous four matches, the home side started the contest with some aggression and put pressure on Charlotte’s defense. During the opening 20 minutes of action, RSL had multiple opportunities to strike first but was unable to find the back of the net.

In the 27th minute, the visitors took advantage.

Charlotte’s Karol Swiderski buried a shot into the goal and RSL found itself trailing.

A few minutes later, Anderson Julio appeared to put an equalizer between the posts before the goal was rescinded due to an offsides call.

Real Salt Lake repeated the call later in the half with another shot into the back of the net being called back.

At the break, Charlotte FC took a 1-0 advantage into the locker room.

During the first 45 minutes, RSL had possession only 42 percent of the half. Despite the score and the time of possession, Real Salt Lake had nine shots compared to Charlotte’s seven, including six shots on goal to the visiting team’s four.

Second Half

After trailing by a goal to open the second 45 minutes of action, Pablo Ruiz found an equalizer for Real Salt Lake in the 56th minute.

Three minutes later, Anderson Julio gave Real Salt Lake its first lead in weeks.

Another Real Salt Lake strike came off the foot of Jefferson Savarino and gave the home team a 3-1 advantage in the 62nd minute.

Real Salt Lake held off Charlotte throughout the remainder of the contest and captured three points for the first time since February 25.

Up Next

With the victory, Real Salt Lake improved to a 1-0-4 record this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is on the road against FC Dallas on Saturday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. (MDT). The match will be broadcast on Apple TV+ via MLS Season Pass and KSL Sports Zone.

