Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

Apr 9, 2023, 10:08 AM

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after holing his bogey putt on the 17th green during the second roun...

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after holing his bogey putt on the 17th green during the second round. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN)Tiger Woods will not resume his third round at Augusta National Sunday after the five-time Masters champion withdrew from the tournament because of a foot injury.

Posting on Twitter, Woods said: “I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

The golf great had endured an awful start to his third round and the sound of the klaxon, which brought the third day of The Masters to an early end Saturday, may have been music to his ears.

On a cold and damp Saturday, with the rain pummeling down, Woods could be seen limping on the 17th hole. When organizers deemed that the persistent rain made the course unplayable, Woods was nine-over for the tournament and six-over for the round.

Before play was set to begin Sunday, tournament organizers announced Woods had withdrawn due to injury. Woods later revealed it was plantar fasciitis — a tissue inflammation that causes pain in the heel.

Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash and has over the years undergone multiple surgeries on his back.

The 15-time major winner has only played competitively once this season and in the build up to the tournament told reporters that he doesn’t play or practice much anymore.

“I don’t play as many tournaments, and I don’t practice as much. I’m limited in what I can do,” he said, according to Reuters.

But he had displayed his usual grit and resilience to continue Saturday, even though hopes of winning a sixth green jacket had long since faded.

Questions will now be asked as to whether Woods will ever play at the prestigious event again after he had suggested last week that this could be his final appearance at Augusta and admitted that he was in “constant” pain during the opening round on Thursday.

“I don’t know how many more (Masters) I have in me,” he said before the tournament started.

Bottom of the leaderboard

Starting on the 10th hole, as organizers tried to get as much of the play completed as possible after the second round was suspended on Friday because of bad weather, Woods began his third round with a bogey.

Neither the conditions nor his form improved much after that. Another bogey on the 14th and double bogeys on the 15th and 16th left the 47-year-old bottom of the leaderboard with the worst score of the day.

He had had little time to enjoy making the cut at Augusta for a record-equaling 23rd consecutive time, starting his third round a few hours after completing the second round.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Stocks rose with U...

Krystal Hur

Wall Street says bad news is no longer good news. Here’s why

There's been a seismic shift in investor perspective: Bad news is no longer good news.

14 hours ago

Dominik Mysterio wrestles Rey Mysterio during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April ...

Ramishah Maruf

WWE apologizes for using footage of Auschwitz in promotional spot

World Wrestling Entertainment apologized Friday after using footage of Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi concentration and extermination camp, in a promotional spot for a hyped father-son match.

14 hours ago

One person has died and “nearly one dozen” people were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into...

Rebekah Riess

One dead, several injured after 13-year-old crashes stolen car in California police chase

One person has died and nearly a dozen more were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into two other vehicles while leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in California, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ...

Chloe Melas, Alli Rosenbloom

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years

Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together.

14 hours ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, seen in this file image from May 18, 2020, announced Tuesday he's lifti...

Associated Press

Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice.

2 days ago

DES MOINES, IA - FEBRUARY 1: A view of the Iowa State Capitol building from the 33rd floor of the...

Associated Press

Iowa won’t pay for rape victims’ abortions or contraceptives

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has paused its practice of paying for emergency contraceptions and abortions, for victims of sexual assault.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury