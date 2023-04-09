Man walks away uninjured after plane crashes, landing upside down

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A small plane was forced to land after engine failure in Morgan County Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Jaques, a 62-year-old man from Salt Lake City took off in the personal aircraft from Bountiful.

At approximately 7:37 p.m. and about 9,000 feet in the air flying over Morgan Canyon, Jaques said the pilot lost power and the engine blew and failed, forcing an emergency landing.

The plane flipped upside down upon landing near 190 West Richville Lane, but the pilot was able to walk away and was medically cleared by Morgan County Fire and EMS on the scene.

The pilot was the only person in the aircraft when it went down. It was the second plane crash that Morgan County Fire and EMS have responded to this year, they said.