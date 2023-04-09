Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

One dead, several injured after 13-year-old crashes stolen car in California police chase

Apr 9, 2023, 12:42 PM | Updated: 12:43 pm

One person has died and “nearly one dozen” people were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into...

One person has died and “nearly one dozen” people were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into two other vehicles while leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Woodland, California. (KCRA/CNN)

(KCRA/CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — One person has died and nearly a dozen more were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into two other vehicles while leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in California, authorities said.

A Woodland Police Department officer spotted a vehicle being driven erratically on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the agency. Woodland is located about 15 miles northwest of Sacramento.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit followed, Woodland police said. The car then collided with two other vehicles, causing two cars to catch fire.

Four ambulances were requested to the scene — one person died and “nearly a dozen” people were injured, according to the release. The extent of their injuries was still being assessed Saturday evening.

Police later determined that the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit was a 13-year-old boy driving a stolen car.

California Highway Patrol is now investigating the cause of the crash, police said.

CNN has reached out to Woodland police for additional information.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Dominik Mysterio wrestles Rey Mysterio during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April ...

Ramishah Maruf

WWE apologizes for using footage of Auschwitz in promotional spot

World Wrestling Entertainment apologized Friday after using footage of Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi concentration and extermination camp, in a promotional spot for a hyped father-son match.

13 hours ago

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ...

Chloe Melas, Alli Rosenbloom

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years

Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together.

13 hours ago

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after holing his bogey putt on the 17th green during the second roun...

Aimee Lewis

Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

Tiger Woods will not resume his third round at Augusta National Sunday after the five-time Masters champion withdrew from the tournament because of a foot injury.

13 hours ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, seen in this file image from May 18, 2020, announced Tuesday he's lifti...

Associated Press

Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice.

2 days ago

DES MOINES, IA - FEBRUARY 1: A view of the Iowa State Capitol building from the 33rd floor of the...

Associated Press

Iowa won’t pay for rape victims’ abortions or contraceptives

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has paused its practice of paying for emergency contraceptions and abortions, for victims of sexual assault.

2 days ago

The Grand Canyon Lodge, located on the North Rim of Grand Canyon is barely visible following a reco...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon delays opening of North Rim due to snowfall

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are delaying the opening of the North Rim to visitors for the 2023 season.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

One dead, several injured after 13-year-old crashes stolen car in California police chase