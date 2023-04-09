Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Tesla is opening a Megafactory in China

Apr 9, 2023, 2:38 PM

FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On ...

FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On Wednesday, March 1, Tesla executives said the company will use innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories to cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles by as much as half of the ones it now builds. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Tesla is opening a Megafactory in Shanghai, the electric car manufacturer announced on Twitter Sunday.

The factory will be able to produce 10,000 Megapacks per year, which are very large batteries used to store utility-scale amounts of electricity. The company announced the new factory with a picture of a signing ceremony in China.

“Tesla opening Megapack factory in Shanghai to supplement output of Megapack factory in California,” Elon Musk said on Twitter.

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua first reported the news, saying the electric automaker will break ground in this year’s third quarter and begin production in the second quarter of 2024.

Tesla operates a Megafactory in Lathrop, California, capable of producing 10,000 Megapack units every year — equivalent to 40 gigawatt-hours of energy storage.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Stocks rose with U...

Krystal Hur

Wall Street says bad news is no longer good news. Here’s why

There's been a seismic shift in investor perspective: Bad news is no longer good news.

19 hours ago

FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. A federal ...

Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

Tesla cuts prices on all models, 3rd cut this year

Tesla cut prices on its entire U.S. electric vehicle model lineup for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates.

3 days ago

Marshmallow Peeps candy is on display at a store in Lafayette, Calif., on March 24, 2023. A Califor...

Haven Daley and Adam Beam, Associated Press

California lawmaker wants Peeps to change its ingredients

A bill in the California Legislature would ban five chemicals found in some of the most popular candy in the U.S.

3 days ago

With grocery inflation stubbornly high, some consumers trade down. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty I...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Here’s why beef is still pricey

A slowing economy may lead to a decline in sales of pricey beef cuts, but don't look for any bargains just yet.

5 days ago

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen on September 19, 2022 in Washington, ...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

How to earn more interest on your savings account

The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates for the second time this year, on top of seven rate increases last year. Those increases have boosted the rates our money earns as it sits in our bank accounts. But not all increases on savings rates are equal.

6 days ago

A sign from 1980 introduces the UPC to shoppers at a supermarket checkout in Aurora, Denver. (The D...

Dayun Park

The barcode is turning 50, but who gets the credit for it is up for debate

The barcode, that rectangle of thick and thin parallel lines seen on seemingly every grocery product, package, prescription bottle and piece of luggage is turning 50 years old.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Tesla is opening a Megafactory in China