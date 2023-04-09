KSLSPORTS FEED
Instant Replay: Rudy Gobert Throws Punch At Timberwolves Teammate
Apr 9, 2023, 2:39 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz and current Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at one of his teammates during a sideline conversation.
The Wolves hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for their regular season on Sunday, April 9.
In a huddle on Minnesota’s sideline during a timeout, Gobert and Kyle Anderson were in a heated discussion before the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year went at his teammate.
Gobert threw a punch at Anderson before teammates separate the duo. The former Jazzman was pushed by Taurean Prince during the scuffle.
Rudy Gobert throws a punch AT HIS OWN TEAMMATE in a must win game for the Wolves.
This trade keeps getting worse for the Timberwolves.
Have to think Minnesota suspends him for a game at least, and that’s a huge blow for the play-in. 🤦🏻♂️
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 9, 2023
At halftime, the Wolves trailed the Pelicans, 55-47. During the first 24 minutes of game time, Gobert had two points on 1-1 field goals. He added three rebounds in 13 minutes on the court. Anderson had four points, four rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 17 minutes.
Minnesota’s game against New Orleans is broadcast on NBA League Pass.
