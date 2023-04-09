Instant Replay: Rudy Gobert Throws Punch At Timberwolves Teammate

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz and current Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at one of his teammates during a sideline conversation.

The Wolves hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for their regular season on Sunday, April 9.

In a huddle on Minnesota’s sideline during a timeout, Gobert and Kyle Anderson were in a heated discussion before the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year went at his teammate.

Gobert threw a punch at Anderson before teammates separate the duo. The former Jazzman was pushed by Taurean Prince during the scuffle.

Rudy Gobert throws a punch AT HIS OWN TEAMMATE in a must win game for the Wolves. This trade keeps getting worse for the Timberwolves. Have to think Minnesota suspends him for a game at least, and that’s a huge blow for the play-in. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yFiVPQqSv5 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 9, 2023

At halftime, the Wolves trailed the Pelicans, 55-47. During the first 24 minutes of game time, Gobert had two points on 1-1 field goals. He added three rebounds in 13 minutes on the court. Anderson had four points, four rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 17 minutes.

Minnesota’s game against New Orleans is broadcast on NBA League Pass.

