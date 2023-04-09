Close
Instant Replay: Rudy Gobert Throws Punch At Timberwolves Teammate

Apr 9, 2023, 2:39 PM

BY


KSL Sports

Rudy-Gobert-Minnesota-Timberwolves-NBA

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz and current Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at one of his teammates during a sideline conversation.

The Wolves hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for their regular season on Sunday, April 9.

In a huddle on Minnesota’s sideline during a timeout, Gobert and Kyle Anderson were in a heated discussion before the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year went at his teammate.

RELATED: Why Do NBA Players Take Shots At Rudy Gobert?

Gobert threw a punch at Anderson before teammates separate the duo. The former Jazzman was pushed by Taurean Prince during the scuffle.

At halftime, the Wolves trailed the Pelicans, 55-47. During the first 24 minutes of game time, Gobert had two points on 1-1 field goals. He added three rebounds in 13 minutes on the court. Anderson had four points, four rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 17 minutes.

Minnesota’s game against New Orleans is broadcast on NBA League Pass.

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

