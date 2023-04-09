Close
Jazz Fall To Lakers In Season Finale

Apr 9, 2023, 3:45 PM

BY


KSL Sports

Kris-Dunn-Utah-Jazz-NBA

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the final game of the regular season, ending the year with a 37-45 record.

Kris Dunn nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with a season-high 26 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 36 points.

First Quarter

The Lakers jumped out to a hot start taking a 13-3 lead, thanks to nine early points from LeBron James.

The Jazz battled back, trimming the deficit to four at 22-18 with 2:44 left in the quarter.

Kelly Olynyk led the Jazz with eight points while James led the Lakers with nine.

After one the Jazz trailed the Lakers 31-25.

Second Quarter

The Jazz took a 40-39 lead four minutes into the second quarter as they slowed the Lakers offense.

They maintained their lead through the midway point of the quarter, before the Lakers closed the half on an 18-8 run.

James led all scorers with 17 while Olynyk led the Jazz with 12.

At the half the Jazz trailed the Lakers 65-56.

Third Quarter

The Lakers climbed out to a 77-67 lead early in the third.

The Jazz once again bounced back, trimming the Lakers lead to one at 94-93 with one minute left to play in the quarter.

James had 24 points to lead the Lakers while four Jazz players were in double-digits.

After three, the Jazz trailed the Lakers 99-95.

Fourth Quarter

Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji threw the ball at official Derek Richardson and was ejected early in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the Lakers lead climbed to nine at 112-103 with 7:30 left in the game.

The Jazz trimmed the lead to just two at 115-113 with 4:30 left in the season.

The Lakers downed the Jazz 128-117.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

KSL 5 TV Live

