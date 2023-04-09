Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Flood Season, Utah Social Media Law, Spring Religious Holidays

Apr 9, 2023, 4:38 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug and he talks with Wade Mathews from the Utah Department of Public Safety about our oncoming risk of flood season. He also sits down with Senator Mike McKell to talk about the new Social Media Law that was signed into place in Utah, and how it is looking to help kids mental health on the internet.  Finally, Mike talks with Rabi Alan Scott Bachman from the House of Prayer for All Peoples and the Director of Interfaith Dialogue Services at Emerald Hills Institute, Zeynap Kariparduc. Together they discuss the big weekend for religious holidays, with Easter, Passover, and Ramadan all falling at the same time.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Sunday Edition

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah's Lieutenant Governor, Deidre Henderso...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and Khosrow Semnani

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah's Lieutenant Governor, Deidre Henderson and Iranian-American community leader Khosrow Semnani.

28 days ago

This week Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with Utah's top political leaders to get their take on thi...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: 2023 Legislative Session Wrap-up

This week Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with Utah's top political leaders to get their take on this year's session. From Senate President Stuart Adams and Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, to House Speaker Brad Wilson and House Minority Leader Angela Romero.

1 month ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah Senator Mitt Romney....

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Utah Senator Mitt Romney

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah Senator Mitt Romney to talk about President Biden's speech in Poland on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to concerns over China and the surveillance balloons, and a various other topics.

1 month ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright and his guests look at the impact the NBA All-Star weekend...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: NBA All-Stars, Legislative Session 2023 Final Weeks

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright and his guests look at the impact the NBA All-Star weekend will have on Utah and the final weeks of the 2023 legislative session.

2 months ago

Sunday Edition 021222...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Social Media Bills, GSL Bills, and Online Safety Bill

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah Lawmakers at the State Capitol to dive into some of this year's big legislative issues.

2 months ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright is joined by KSL reporter Ladd Egan to look ahead at abort...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Utah Abortion Bill, School Vouchers

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright is joined by KSL reporter Ladd Egan to look ahead at abortion access legislation being unveiled on Utah's Capitol Hill and speak to the representative who brought the school choice bill into law and their future bills.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Sunday Edition: Flood Season, Utah Social Media Law, Spring Religious Holidays