Sunday Edition: Flood Season, Utah Social Media Law, Spring Religious Holidays

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug and he talks with Wade Mathews from the Utah Department of Public Safety about our oncoming risk of flood season. He also sits down with Senator Mike McKell to talk about the new Social Media Law that was signed into place in Utah, and how it is looking to help kids mental health on the internet. Finally, Mike talks with Rabi Alan Scott Bachman from the House of Prayer for All Peoples and the Director of Interfaith Dialogue Services at Emerald Hills Institute, Zeynap Kariparduc. Together they discuss the big weekend for religious holidays, with Easter, Passover, and Ramadan all falling at the same time.

