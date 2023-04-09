Close
Jo Adell Breaks Bees Record For Consecutive Games With Home Run

Apr 9, 2023, 4:26 PM

BY


KSL Sports

Jo-Adell-Salt-Lake-Bees-MiLB

SALT LAKE CITY – Outfielder Jo Adell broke the Salt Lake Bees‘ franchise record for the most consecutive games with a home run.

The Albuquerque Isotopes hosted the Bees for the final contest of a six-game series on Sunday, April 9.

During the top of the sixth inning, the Los Angeles Angels prospect sailed a pitch out of left field. Adell’s homer tied the game at 8-8.

After tying the Bees’ record of five straight games with a home run a day earlier on his birthday, Adell set a new club mark against Albuquerque.

Later in the game, Adell hit another home run, again out of left field. The second home run cut Albuquerque’s lead to 11-10 in the top of the eighth inning.

Salt Lake’s games can be heard on KSL Sports Zone.

Salt Lake travels to Las Vegas where they take on the Aviators in a six-game series April 11-16. Games one through five in Las Vegas will have an 8:05 p.m. (MT) first pitch. The final game of the series will be a Sunday afternoon matinee with a 1:05 p.m. (MT) first pitch.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. All Salt Lake Bees games are featured on the KSL Sports app. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

