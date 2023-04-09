Close
CRIME

Boston police respond to man with rifle, finds man dressed up a Star Wars character

Apr 9, 2023, 5:03 PM

Multiple TPD units responded to #MBTA Back Bay for report of a person armed w/a long rifle. Officer...

Multiple TPD units responded to #MBTA Back Bay for report of a person armed w/a long rifle. Officers located a person in character as "Boba Fett" w/a replica firearm. Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe. (MBTA Transit Police)

(MBTA Transit Police)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Boston police had an intergalactic encounter after a report about a person carrying a long rifle led them to someone dressed up in a Boba Fett costume.

Transit police with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority received a call about a person armed with a long rifle at the Back Bay train station on Friday around 6 pm ET, according to a tweet from the agency’s official account.

But the rifle in question wasn’t real at all, said police.

“Officers located a person in character as ‘Boba Fett” w/a replica firearm,” the agency wrote on twitter. “Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe.”

Boba Fett appears as an armored bounty hunter — and clone — throughout the Star Wars franchise. The character is known for his standoffish demeanor and for almost always wearing his helmet, rarely appearing unmasked. Most recently, the bounty hunter has appeared in “The Mandalorian” series and “The Book of Boba Fett.

The encounter took place during Boston’s 2023 Anime Boston convention, which spanned from Friday to Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

