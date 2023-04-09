Tony Finau Finishes In Top 30 At 2023 Masters Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished inside the top 30 on the leaderboard at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The 2023 Masters took place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia from April 6-9.

After four days, Finau tied for 26th place at the historic golf event.

Jon Rahm won the Masters to earn his first green jacket.

Tony Finau’s Scorecard

Round One: 69

Round Two: 74

Round Three: 73

Round Four: 72

Final Score: Even

Tony Finau (611 picks) finds the dancefloor at the 15th in two – that’s a birdie for 109 owners and vaults David Morriss into a share of overall 2nd place.#JKCharity | #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/R9RCOKi31F — Jeff Keen Charity Challenge (@jeffkeencharity) April 8, 2023

Following the event’s opening round, Finau was tied for 13th place and only four strokes back from Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm, who tied for first place after the first 18 holes of the tourney. Finau scored 69 for three under par on the first day.

Unfortunately for the Utahn and his fans, Thursday’s round ended up as Finau’s best day of the tournament.

With bad weather hovering over Augusta National, Finau had his worst two rounds on Friday and Saturday. Both of those days featured weather delays and round postponements.

Finau posted a round of par on Sunday and closed out the event with an even scorecard.

Masters Final Leaderboard

1. Jon Rahm (-12)

T2. Brooks Koepka (-8)

T2. Phil Mickelson (-8)

T4. Jordan Spieth (-7)

T4. Patrick Reed (-7)

T4. Russell Henley (-7)

The purse for the 2023 Masters is $15 million. In 2022, Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket.

The 2023 Masters was Finau’s sixth appearance at the major tournament. He’s never missed the cut at the Masters. His best finish at the tourney came in 2019 when he tied for fifth place.

Finau’s last event was THE PLAYERS Championship in early March. He tied for 19th place at the event. Finau has played in seven tournaments since the start of the calendar year. His best finish came in the first of those events, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He tied for seventh place at the tourney.

At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Finau tied for ninth place, his only other top-10 finish so far in 2023.

His worst result this year came when he tied for 24th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

