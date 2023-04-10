Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Eight Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the seventh week of the 2023 XFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (7-1)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup in D.C.’s 34-33 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 9.

Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – Vegas Vipers (2-6)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle for loss in Vegas’ 21-17 overtime loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 8.

Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (4-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Renegades beat the Orlando Guardians, 18-16, on Saturday, April 8.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (5-3)

The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons suffered a 34-33 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 9.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, April 16 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former Utah State Aggies

Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (5-3)

The former Utah State kicker was 1/1 on field goals in Seattle’s 34-33 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 9.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, April 16 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Marwin Evans – Defensive Back – Vegas Vipers (2-6)

The former Utah State defensive back had two total tackles, one solo tackle, an interception, and a pass breakup in Vegas’ 21-17 overtime loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 8.

Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

2023 XFL Teams

North Division

South Division

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

