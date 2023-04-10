Close
How To Watch As Red Rocks Head To Nationals

Apr 10, 2023, 9:18 AM

KSL Sports

Red-Rocks-Celebrate-Third-Straight-Pac-12-Title

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah gymnastics is heading to Nationals for the 47th straight time and we know fans will want to watch as they compete for another title in Dallas, Texas.

The Red Rocks have been one of the most consistent sports teams in the country, across any sport, having been to every National Championship for college gymnastics, winning 10 National Titles, and never finishing a season ranked lower than 10th place.

Utah put on a very strong performance at the Los Angeles Regional two weeks ago to qualify for the Elite Eight at Dickies Arena and was the only team across all regional competition to score a 198-plus in both their meets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlos (@cavila_801)

How To Watch The Red Rocks At Nationals

Much like regional competition, Thursday’s semifinal round will be split into two sessions. Florida, LSU, Cal, and Denver will compete first on April 13 followed by Utah, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Kentucky in the second round. The top two from each meet will then advance to “Four on the Floor” Final, Saturday, April 15.

The Red Rocks will compete on floor to start, then vault, bars, and will finish on their strongest event, beam, in their semifinal round.

The Schedule

Thursday, April 13, 1:00 pm MT: No. 2 Florida, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Cal, and No. 14 Denver compete in the first semifinal round.

Thursday, April 13, 7:00 pm MT: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Utah, and No. 9 Kentucky compete in the second semifinal round.

You can catch both semifinal rounds on ESPN2 with Bart Connor, Kathy Johnson Clarke, and Samantha Peszek giving all of the breakdowns.

ESPN will also be offering individual event breakdowns for vault, bars, beam, and floor on ESPN+.

Saturday, April 15, 2:00 pm MT: The top-two from each semifinal round will compete for the National Championship. (TBD)

Saturday’s National Championship will be broadcast on ABC and will feature a live pre-meet show starting at 1:30 pm MT for the first time ever. Bart Connor, Kathy Johnson Clarke, and Samantha Peszek will be on-hand once again to give all the in-meet highlights.

The individual event breakdowns will also be available on ESPN+ for the Championship.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

 

