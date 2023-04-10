KSLSPORTS FEED
Weber State Announces 2023 Football Schedule
Apr 10, 2023, 11:18 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State athletic department announced the completion of the Wildcats’ upcoming 2023 football schedule.
The Wildcats revealed their completed schedule for the season on Monday, April 10.
It will be the program’s first season under new head coach Mickey Mental, who replaced Jay Hill.
Weber State will open its 2023 campaign at home on August 31 and close the regular season on the road on November 18. It will be the Wildcats’ second consecutive season opening the year at home.
Weber State opens Big Sky Conference play on September 23 in Ogden against Montana State, who beat the Wildcats twice in 2022.
2023 Weber State Football Schedule
August 31 | vs. Central Washington
Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)
September 9 | @ Northern Iowa
Location: UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa (Capacity: 16,324)
Kickoff: 3 p.m. (MDT)
September 16 | @ Utah
Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Capacity: 51,444)
Kickoff: TBD
September 23 | vs. Montana State
Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)
Kickoff: TBD
September 30 | @ Northern Colorado
Location: Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado (Capacity: 8,533)
Kickoff: TBD
October 7 | vs. Northern Arizona
Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)
Kickoff: TBD
October 14 | vs. UC Davis
Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)
Kickoff: TBD
October 21 | @ Eastern Washington
Location: Roos Field in Cheney, Washington (Capacity: 8,600)
Kickoff: TBD
November 4 | @ Idaho State
Location: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho (Capacity: 12,000)
Kickoff: TBD
November 11 | vs. Idaho
Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)
Kickoff: TBD
November 18 | @ Cal Poly
Location: Mustang Memorial Field in San Luis Obispo, California (Capacity: 11,075)
Kickoff: TBD
Weber State’s spring game will take place at Stewart Stadium on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. (MDT).
Last season, the Wildcats had a 10-3 record, including 6-2 in Big Sky action. Weber State finished the regular season in third place in the league standing. The Wildcats started their 2022 schedule with a perfect 6-0 start before falling in two out of three games to Montana State and Sacramento State. Weber State qualified for the FCS Playoffs and advanced to the second round with a win over North Dakota. The Wildcats were eliminated from the postseason by Montana State.
