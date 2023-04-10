Weber State Announces 2023 Football Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State athletic department announced the completion of the Wildcats’ upcoming 2023 football schedule.

The Wildcats revealed their completed schedule for the season on Monday, April 10.

It will be the program’s first season under new head coach Mickey Mental, who replaced Jay Hill.

Weber State will open its 2023 campaign at home on August 31 and close the regular season on the road on November 18. It will be the Wildcats’ second consecutive season opening the year at home.

Weber State opens Big Sky Conference play on September 23 in Ogden against Montana State, who beat the Wildcats twice in 2022.

Are you ready for some 🏈? The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ schedule is complete! The Wildcats open the season on August 31 at home against Central Washington. Full schedule ⤵️https://t.co/ZcTO1d5Ros#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/tCV8s3Blfa — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) April 10, 2023

2023 Weber State Football Schedule

August 31 | vs. Central Washington

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

September 9 | @ Northern Iowa

Location: UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa (Capacity: 16,324)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. (MDT)

September 16 | @ Utah

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Capacity: 51,444)

Kickoff: TBD

September 23 | vs. Montana State

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: TBD

September 30 | @ Northern Colorado

Location: Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado (Capacity: 8,533)

Kickoff: TBD

October 7 | vs. Northern Arizona

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: TBD

October 14 | vs. UC Davis

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: TBD

October 21 | @ Eastern Washington

Location: Roos Field in Cheney, Washington (Capacity: 8,600)

Kickoff: TBD

November 4 | @ Idaho State

Location: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho (Capacity: 12,000)

Kickoff: TBD

November 11 | vs. Idaho

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: TBD

November 18 | @ Cal Poly

Location: Mustang Memorial Field in San Luis Obispo, California (Capacity: 11,075)

Kickoff: TBD

Weber State’s spring game will take place at Stewart Stadium on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. (MDT).

Last season, the Wildcats had a 10-3 record, including 6-2 in Big Sky action. Weber State finished the regular season in third place in the league standing. The Wildcats started their 2022 schedule with a perfect 6-0 start before falling in two out of three games to Montana State and Sacramento State. Weber State qualified for the FCS Playoffs and advanced to the second round with a win over North Dakota. The Wildcats were eliminated from the postseason by Montana State.

