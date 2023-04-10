Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State Announces 2023 Football Schedule

Apr 10, 2023, 11:18 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Creyton-Cooper-Weber-State-Football

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State athletic department announced the completion of the Wildcats’ upcoming 2023 football schedule.

The Wildcats revealed their completed schedule for the season on Monday, April 10.

It will be the program’s first season under new head coach Mickey Mental, who replaced Jay Hill.

RELATED: Weber State Hires Mickey Mental As Head Football Coach

Weber State will open its 2023 campaign at home on August 31 and close the regular season on the road on November 18. It will be the Wildcats’ second consecutive season opening the year at home.

Weber State opens Big Sky Conference play on September 23 in Ogden against Montana State, who beat the Wildcats twice in 2022.

2023 Weber State Football Schedule

RELATED STORIES

August 31 | vs. Central Washington

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

September 9 | @ Northern Iowa

Location: UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa (Capacity: 16,324)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. (MDT)

September 16 | @ Utah

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Capacity: 51,444)

Kickoff: TBD

September 23 | vs. Montana State

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: TBD

September 30 | @ Northern Colorado

Location: Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado (Capacity: 8,533)

Kickoff: TBD

October 7 | vs. Northern Arizona

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: TBD

October 14 | vs. UC Davis

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: TBD

October 21 | @ Eastern Washington

Location: Roos Field in Cheney, Washington (Capacity: 8,600)

Kickoff: TBD

November 4 | @ Idaho State

Location: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho (Capacity: 12,000)

Kickoff: TBD

November 11 | vs. Idaho

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: TBD

November 18 | @ Cal Poly

Location: Mustang Memorial Field in San Luis Obispo, California (Capacity: 11,075)

Kickoff: TBD

Weber State’s spring game will take place at Stewart Stadium on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. (MDT).

Last season, the Wildcats had a 10-3 record, including 6-2 in Big Sky action. Weber State finished the regular season in third place in the league standing. The Wildcats started their 2022 schedule with a perfect 6-0 start before falling in two out of three games to Montana State and Sacramento State. Weber State qualified for the FCS Playoffs and advanced to the second round with a win over North Dakota. The Wildcats were eliminated from the postseason by Montana State.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former NFL Player Praises Clark Phillips III’s Versatility Ahead Of Draft

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Gobert Punch Underscores Timberwolves Failed Experiment

After Rudy Gobert tried to punch Kyle Anderson, it's clear Minnesota Timberwolves gamble on the former Utah Jazz center has been a failure.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Adds Colorado Transfer For 2024 Season

Utah basketball officially added Colorado transfer Lawson Lovering to their 2023-2024 roster after he verbally committed on March 25, 2023.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Power Surge Leads Salt Lake Bees In Albuquerque

SALT LAKE CITY – Jo Adell must not be happy about beginning the season in Triple-A and he’s taking that frustration out on baseballs. Adell set a Salt Lake Bees franchise record, homering in six straight games against Albuquerque. Salt Lake split the six-game set with the Isotopes, winning games two, three, and four of the […]

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Weber State Cheer Wins Sixth Consecutive National Title

The Weber State cheer team won the 2023 Grand National Championship for the Wildcats' sixth consecutive title.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Reports: Timberwolves Suspend Rudy Gobert For Punching Teammate

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly suspended center Rudy Gobert for punching a teammate during the team's regular season finale.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Weber State Announces 2023 Football Schedule