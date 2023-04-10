Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Fox News reaches settlement with Venezuelan businessman in election defamation case

Apr 10, 2023, 11:37 AM

FILE: The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Stree...

FILE: The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Fox News has settled a defamation lawsuit from a Venezuelan businessman who had accused the network of making false claims about him and the 2020 election, attorneys for the man and Fox News said Saturday in a court filing.

The details of the settlement were not made public.

“This matter has been resolved amicably by both sides,” a Fox News spokesperson said Sunday, declining further comment.

Following the 2020 election, former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs had accused the businessman, Majed Khalil, of playing a key role in supposedly rigging the election against Donald Trump.

In a tweet calling the 2020 election a “cyber Pearl Harbor,” Dobbs named Khalil as one of four people he wanted his audience to “get familiar with” for committing supposed election fraud.

Fox News still faces a monster $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which is set to go to trial in just days.

Jury selection for the trial begins Thursday and opening statements are scheduled for April 17, unless the two sides reach a settlement before then.

Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial

Dominion had sued Fox News for defamation, and says it was defamed by the right-wing network when Fox hosts and guests claimed in 2020 that its voting systems illegally rigged the election against Trump.

Fox News has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, maintained it is “proud” of its 2020 election coverage, and argued that Dominion’s lawsuit represents a threat to the First Amendment.

While Fox’s legal liability will be decided at trial, the case has already battered Fox’s reputation.

Incriminating texts and emails have shown how Fox executives, hosts and producers didn’t believe the claims the network was peddling about Dominion.

The lawsuit is seen as one of the most consequential defamation cases in recent memory.

Fox has argued that a loss will eviscerate press freedoms, and many scholars agree that the bar should remain high to prove defamation.

Other analysts have said holding Fox accountable for knowingly airing lies won’t pose a threat to objective journalists who would never do that in the first place.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Courts & Legal

A Dirty Dough sign outside of one of their stores. (KSLTV)...

Michael Houck

Dirty Dough files countersuit against Crumbl for economic losses

Dirty Dough filed a countersuit against its cookie competitor, Crumbl, after nearly a year of legal proceedings for trademark infringement.

16 hours ago

An artist rendition of the trail. (KSLTV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Opening statements begin Monday in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Monday will mark a significant day in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, as opening statements are set to begin.

2 days ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, seen in this file image from May 18, 2020, announced Tuesday he's lifti...

Associated Press

Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice.

3 days ago

FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. A federal ...

Michael Liedtke

Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a Black former worker at a Tesla factory in California.

7 days ago

A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...

Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV and Samantha Herrera, KSL NewsRadio

Jury selection underway on first day of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The first day of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial began with jury selection on Monday in Boise.

8 days ago

FILE - Salt Lake City Plan Parenthood Offices...

Sam Metz

Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit

Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Utah filed a lawsuit Monday challenging a new Utah law that would ban abortion clinics.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Fox News reaches settlement with Venezuelan businessman in election defamation case