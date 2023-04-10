Salt Lake City leaders discuss flood prevention efforts

Close
Apr 10, 2023, 12:14 PM | Updated: 1:29 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY — With warmer temperatures for many people, spring finally feels like spring. But add in record snowpack, and flooding is top of mind throughout the state, including in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and other city leaders came together Monday to discuss where the city is now compared to when it flooded in the 80s.

They said while it is easy to spot similarities looking back from 1983 to now when it comes to all the extra water, we have come leaps and bounds from where we were. Leaders said they have learned from the past and are currently in a good position.

Mayor Mendenhall said the city is more prepared now in processes, planning, and infrastructure compared to 1983. Some infrastructure to help the city includes debris basins designed to catch sticks and other debris that comes down in runoff.

With a watershed 229% above average, floodwater concerns are different for everyone. Local leaders said that means now is the time to prepare.

Mapping expert analyzes where flood zones could be

They suggested that Utahns adopt a local storm drain to ensure it is cleared so water can pass through like it is supposed to.

“Sandbags and your sandbag locations: Those are really around your window wells for water that’s on the surface that’s running. You don’t need to create a moat around your homes or anything else at this point,” said Richard Biden, division chief and emergency manager with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

City leaders said the highest risk areas for flooding are within the flood plain around the Jordan River, along with different creeks flowing through the city.

They also want to remind Utahns to keep the water from downspouts away from their home while ensuring gutters are cleared.

