Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Reports: Timberwolves Suspend Rudy Gobert For Punching Teammate

Apr 10, 2023, 11:49 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Rudy-Gobert-Minnesota-Timberwolves-NBA

SALT LAKE CITY – The Minnesota Timberwolves suspended former Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for punching a teammate during the team’s regular season finale, according to multiple reports.

RELATED STORIES

“Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

In another post on Twitter, the NBA insider said that Gobert is expected to return to Minnesota’s lineup following a one-game suspension.

“Gobert will serve a one-game suspension and is expected to return if the Wolves lose to the Lakers and play another play-in game, or advance into the Western Conference playoffs, sources said,” Wojnarowski added.

“The Timberwolves had to suspend Gobert for throwing a punch, but accepted that it was a shot to chest with no intent to injure Kyle Anderson and understood that Anderson called Gobert a “bitch” repeatedly on a night Gobert was playing hurt, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski continued.

Minnesota hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for its regular season finale on Sunday, April 9.

During the first half, the Timberwolves were huddled on the sideline when Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into a heated discussion. After words were exchanged, the former Jazz star threw a punch toward Anderson.

RELATED: Rudy Gobert Throws Punch At Timberwolves Teammate

Minnesota’s Taurean Prince immediately shoved Gobert before other Wolves players separated the center and Anderson.

Gobert was sent home from the game early and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

At halftime, the Wolves trailed the Pelicans, 55-47. During the first 24 minutes of game time, Gobert had two points on 1-1 field goals. He added three rebounds in 13 minutes on the court. Anderson had four points, four rebounds, one assist, and a steal.

Another incident for the Wolves occurred in the first half. Forward Jaden McDaniels punched a wall while walking into the tunnel and broke his hand. McDaniels has since been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Minnesota went on to come back and beat New Orleans, 113-108.

Anderson finished with eight points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks in 37 minutes.

After the game, Wolves head coach Chris Finch and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said that the incident would be handled internally.

Gobert is averaging 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 30.9 minutes per contest this season.

The T-Wolves acquired the big man in a trade with the Jazz in July 2022.

Minnesota finished the regular season with a 42-40 record and in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves will face the Los Angeles Lakers for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers will host the T-Wolves on Tuesday, April 11 at 8 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on TNT.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former NFL Player Praises Clark Phillips III’s Versatility Ahead Of Draft

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Gobert Punch Underscores Timberwolves Failed Experiment

After Rudy Gobert tried to punch Kyle Anderson, it's clear Minnesota Timberwolves gamble on the former Utah Jazz center has been a failure.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Adds Colorado Transfer For 2024 Season

Utah basketball officially added Colorado transfer Lawson Lovering to their 2023-2024 roster after he verbally committed on March 25, 2023.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Power Surge Leads Salt Lake Bees In Albuquerque

SALT LAKE CITY – Jo Adell must not be happy about beginning the season in Triple-A and he’s taking that frustration out on baseballs. Adell set a Salt Lake Bees franchise record, homering in six straight games against Albuquerque. Salt Lake split the six-game set with the Isotopes, winning games two, three, and four of the […]

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Weber State Cheer Wins Sixth Consecutive National Title

The Weber State cheer team won the 2023 Grand National Championship for the Wildcats' sixth consecutive title.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 4/10/23)

Spring football is in full-swing while several smaller sports are in progress, making a one-stop-shop for Utah Utes Athletics info necessary.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Reports: Timberwolves Suspend Rudy Gobert For Punching Teammate