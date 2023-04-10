Reports: Timberwolves Suspend Rudy Gobert For Punching Teammate

SALT LAKE CITY – The Minnesota Timberwolves suspended former Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for punching a teammate during the team’s regular season finale, according to multiple reports.

“Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

In another post on Twitter, the NBA insider said that Gobert is expected to return to Minnesota’s lineup following a one-game suspension.

“Gobert will serve a one-game suspension and is expected to return if the Wolves lose to the Lakers and play another play-in game, or advance into the Western Conference playoffs, sources said,” Wojnarowski added.

“The Timberwolves had to suspend Gobert for throwing a punch, but accepted that it was a shot to chest with no intent to injure Kyle Anderson and understood that Anderson called Gobert a “bitch” repeatedly on a night Gobert was playing hurt, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski continued.

Minnesota hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for its regular season finale on Sunday, April 9.

During the first half, the Timberwolves were huddled on the sideline when Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into a heated discussion. After words were exchanged, the former Jazz star threw a punch toward Anderson.

RELATED: Rudy Gobert Throws Punch At Timberwolves Teammate

Minnesota’s Taurean Prince immediately shoved Gobert before other Wolves players separated the center and Anderson.

Gobert later sent an apologetic text to teammates in a group chat, per Mike Conley. “We’ll speak about it and move on,” he said. “We’re grown men.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2023

Gobert was sent home from the game early and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

At halftime, the Wolves trailed the Pelicans, 55-47. During the first 24 minutes of game time, Gobert had two points on 1-1 field goals. He added three rebounds in 13 minutes on the court. Anderson had four points, four rebounds, one assist, and a steal.

Another incident for the Wolves occurred in the first half. Forward Jaden McDaniels punched a wall while walking into the tunnel and broke his hand. McDaniels has since been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Jaden McDaniels is out for the remainder of the game, the Timberwolves announced. Prior to being ruled out, he was seen in the tunnel punching a wall. pic.twitter.com/KkIOrr7emb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 9, 2023

Minnesota went on to come back and beat New Orleans, 113-108.

Anderson finished with eight points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks in 37 minutes.

After the game, Wolves head coach Chris Finch and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said that the incident would be handled internally.

Minnesota President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly on Rudy Gobert: “We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter. His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2023

Gobert is averaging 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 30.9 minutes per contest this season.

The T-Wolves acquired the big man in a trade with the Jazz in July 2022.

Minnesota finished the regular season with a 42-40 record and in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves will face the Los Angeles Lakers for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers will host the T-Wolves on Tuesday, April 11 at 8 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on TNT.

