Weber State Cheer Wins Sixth Consecutive National Title

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State cheer team won the 2023 Grand National Championship for the Wildcats’ sixth consecutive title.

The 2023 NCA/NDA Collegiate Nationals took place in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Weber State‘s spirit squad recorded the top score in the large co-ed division to capture the 2023 Grand National Championship.

The victory resulted in the sixth straight national title for the Wildcats and seventh in program history.

GRAND NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Weber State cheer wins the Large Co-Ed Grand National Championship! The best score of any school in any division! Great, Great, Great! 👏👏👏 #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/bzsmn7P6cA — Weber State Athletics (@weberstate) April 8, 2023

Led by cheer coach Summer Willis and dance coach Erica Jordan, Weber State has won titles in 2009, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The Wildcats placed ahead of Clemson, Louisville, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech in the top five.

Weber State posted a total score of 98.0833 in the final competition to secure the title.

The Wildcats also claimed another national championship in Florida. Weber State’s Elsa Hassett and Michael Androsov took first place in the partner stunt competition. The Wildcats also had duos finish the event in third and sixth place.

A few more 📸 of the GRAND National Champion Weber State Cheer team! Great, Great, Great! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/BY5ecHYv3j — Weber State Athletics (@weberstate) April 10, 2023

Weber State finished in second place in the advanced small co-ed DI competition, third place in the group stunt event, third place in Jazz dance Division I, and third in hip hop.

Weber State moved up to the highest division in the country, Division IA, earlier this year.