Utah State University pauses helicopter flights after student, instructor crash near Midway

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A Utah State University flight instructor and a student walked away from a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a Wasatch County Search & Rescue Facebook post, the helicopter crashed above Midway, Utah, at approximately 12:50 p.m.

Search and rescue teams responded to the crash and found the pilot and passenger in “good shape,” who were able to hike down from the crash site.

On Monday, USU confirmed that the pair was a flight instructor and a student on a “cross-country training flight involving off-airport landing exercises.”

The university and the National Transportation Safety Board will review the crash to determine how it happened. Until then, USU said they are pausing their helicopter flights while they investigate.