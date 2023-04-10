ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Driver in critical condition after hitting a train near Deweyville
Apr 10, 2023, 2:51 PM
(Utah Highway Patrol)
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was sent to the hospital after hitting a train early Sunday morning.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the train was traveling northbound nearby Deweyville, Utah, on State Route 102. Warning lights were activated as the train crossed the highway.
“A silver Mercury Milan was traveling eastbound on SR-102, and the driver failed to slow down and stop for the train blocking the roadway,” reads the UHP statement. “The Milan hit the side of a tanker train car without slowing down.”
The 32-year-old female driver received life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance.
Roden said they are looking to see if impairment was a factor in the crash.
