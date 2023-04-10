Open house begins at the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially opened its doors to the public.

On Monday, April 10, invited guests began touring the inside of the sacred structure, which was announced by then Church President Thomas S. Monson in April 2017.

Invited guests will continue touring the temple for the next few days until the general public will have their opportunity beginning Saturday, April 15.

According to a press release from the Church, the open house will continue through July 8, with no tours being offered on Sundays.

A few weeks later, on Sunday, Aug. 13, President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency will dedicate the temple. Three sessions will be held that day, though exact times have not been released.

Church Communications said reservations to attend the open house are now available.