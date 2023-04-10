Close
RELIGION

Open house begins at the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

Apr 10, 2023, 3:12 PM

A majestic view of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple at dusk with Mount Timpanogos in the background. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially opened its doors to the public.

On Monday, April 10, invited guests began touring the inside of the sacred structure, which was announced by then Church President Thomas S. Monson in April 2017.

Invited guests will continue touring the temple for the next few days until the general public will have their opportunity beginning Saturday, April 15.

According to a press release from the Church, the open house will continue through July 8, with no tours being offered on Sundays.

A few weeks later, on Sunday, Aug. 13, President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency will dedicate the temple. Three sessions will be held that day, though exact times have not been released.

Church Communications said reservations to attend the open house are now available.

An instruction room of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple where devout Latter-day Saints make promises to God and receive a deeper understanding of Jesus and His teachings. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A west-facing view of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A west-facing shot of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple at night. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The bride's room of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The Sapele African Mahogany interior doors of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple are garnished with hardware that shows design details of wetland grass and water representing nearby Utah Lake. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Some of the doors, made of Sapele African Mahogany, in the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple feature art glass and hardware designs of wetland grass and water representing nearby Utah Lake. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The baptistry of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. Jesus commanded that all must be baptized to return to the presence of God. Devout Latter-day Saints can make offerings of proxy baptism for their ancestors who did not have that opportunity while living. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The spire of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple features an angel Moroni statue blowing his trumpet, which symbolizes the spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ and His triumphant return. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The baptistry of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple rests on the backs of 12 oxen that represent the twelve tribes of Israel and the strength and power on which God's work rests. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The entry and reception desk of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple features a painting of Jesus. Paintings of the Savior are hanging throughout the temple to remind guests, this is His holy house. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Panels decorate the exterior of the Saratoga Springs Temple depicting scenes from nearby Utah Lake. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A patron waiting area on the first floor of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, just behind the entry and reception desk. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A patron waiting area of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) One of four crystal chandeliers in the celestial room of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, a room designed to be a tranquil respite that represents the progression toward Heavenly Father's presence. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The celestial room of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple is designed to be a tranquil respite that represents the progression toward Heavenly Father's presence. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The grand staircase of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple leads to the second and third floors of this sacred space. The colors of the stone steps represent colors found in wildflowers and wetlands from nearby Utah Lake. Art glass (which also includes design cues that reflect the area) above the staircase, picks up brilliant shards of light from the sunrise that crests over Mount Timpanogos. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) One of the sealing rooms of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. This is where marriages, or sealings, are performed that unite couples and their families for eternity. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

