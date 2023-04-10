Grandma accused of DUI, driving 107 mph with granddaughter

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was arrested for speeding and driving under the influence with her 3-year-old granddaughter in a child seat.

According to a statement of probable cause, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Linda Marie Ramirez, 47, on Sunday at the 13th Street ramp to Interstate 15 in Weber County.

“I observed a light-colored vehicle in the far right lane approaching at a high rate of speed as it was quickly passing surrounding traffic,” the court document stated. “I was able to clearly target the vehicle using the lidar which measured its maximum speed at 107 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.”

The trooper wrote that Ramirez did not immediately respond to his lights, so he turned on his siren.

The document stated, “Upon contact with the vehicle I observed a female driver and female toddler passenger seated in the back seat right side in a forward-facing child seat. The driver was identified using her Arizona identification card. Upon contact with the driver, I observed her eyes were red and glassy and I smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle.”

The trooper smelled alcohol again as he spoke to Ramirez after she exited the car. Ramirez took a standard field sobriety test. “I observed multiple clues on each test,” according to the probable cause statement.

Ramirez then refused to take a breathalyzer test.

“The driver was informed she was under arrest for DUI and a breath chemical test was requested,” the document stated. “The warning admonition was read to her after which she said ‘I will not.’ The driver was read the refusal admonition after which she said, ‘I’m not submitting to anything.'”

After a warrant was approved, the trooper did a blood draw at the UHP field office in Weber. The trooper is a state-certified phlebotomist, according to the document.

The trooper then identified the 3-year-old passenger as Ramirez’s granddaughter.

“A records check on the driver’s local license showed it was suspended for no insurance,” the document stated.

Ramirez was booked on charges of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.