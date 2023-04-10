Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Power Surge Leads Salt Lake Bees In Albuquerque

SALT LAKE CITY – Jo Adell must not be happy about beginning the season in Triple-A and he’s taking that frustration out on baseballs. Adell set a Salt Lake Bees franchise record, homering in six straight games against Albuquerque.

Salt Lake split the six-game set with the Isotopes, winning games two, three, and four of the series.

🚨JO ADELL BREAKS THE FRANCHISE RECORD WITH 6 CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH A HOME RUN🚨 pic.twitter.com/U1gbVyjjzs — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 9, 2023

Adell and Chase Silseth helped the Bees sweep the Pacific Coast League weekly awards with Adell being named the PCL Player of the Week and Silseth taking home Pitcher of the Week honors.

Congrats to Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell and pitcher Chase Silseth on being named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week at their respective positions.

Read more at https://t.co/PTmIeJR0LE. pic.twitter.com/iVXHmGYMcW — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 10, 2023

With a 5-4 record, the Bees are tied with Albuquerque for fourth in the PCL. The Oklahoma Dodgers lead the league with a 7-2 record but hold just a +4 run differential while Salt Lake has outscored their opponents by 14 runs so far, tied with Tacoma for the best mark in the PCL.

Game 4

Chase Silseth tossed six scoreless innings, Jo Adell homered for the fourth straight game and the Bees shellacked Albuquerque 15-2 on Friday night.

Fourth Night in Albuquerque 🤝 Fourth Night With a Jo Adell HR pic.twitter.com/hJeGIu4MNT — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 8, 2023

Adell’s league leading fourth homer gave Salt Lake a 1-0 first-inning lead. The Bees held a 5-0 lead after three, chasing Isotopes starter Jeff Criswell after two innings.

Salt Lake blew the game open with a five-run sixth. Chad Wallach doubled in two of his three runs batted in, scoring Jordyn Adams and Trey Cabbage to give his team a 10-0 lead.

Bees are buzzin! Wallach knocks in the 9th and 10th runs for Salt Lake. pic.twitter.com/anULeTxM3A — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 8, 2023

Four more seventh-inning runs saw the Bees’ middle infield of Andrew Velazquez and Livan Soto pick up run-scoring hits. Soto finished with two walks and two RBI. Velazquez went 3-for-4, reaching base five times and driving in three.

Silseth improved to 2-0 with his second consecutive scoreless start to begin his Triple-A career. Criswell (1-1) took the loss for Albuquerque. Wallach and Michael Stefanic each finished with four hits. Mickey Moniak was the only Bees starter to be held hitless.

6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K for @Chase_Silseth tonight🔥 pic.twitter.com/WtZKZfNTgW — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 8, 2023

Game 5

Albuquerque scored eight runs in the final five innings, including a five-run fifth to knock off the Bees 9-6.

Salt Lake loaded the bases in the first inning before Michael Stefanic lined a single to center that scored Jo Adell on his 24th birthday. The Bees added a second run on a force out to take a 2-0 lead.

After the Isotopes cut the lead in half with a fourth-inning run, Adell’s fifth home run was followed by a Jordyn Adams triple that scored Stefanic, staking Salt Lake to a 4-1 lead.

This guy is off to a scorching hot start! https://t.co/4MxhnsrQxs — Tony Parks (@tonyparks801) April 9, 2023

Three fifth-inning Albuquerque home runs from Nolan Jones, Michael Toglia, and Aaron Schunk quickly turned a Bees lead into a 6-4 deficit. Each blast came off of Jhonathan Diaz, who finished the game with a 19.29 ERA.

Salt Lake tied the game at six in the seventh inning but Albuquerque scored three off Jacob Webb (o-2) in the eighth inning. Webb uncorked a wild pitch and was called for a balk and a disengagement violation during the deciding eighth-inning. Matt Carasiti (1-0) got the win with Blair Calvo securing his first save of the year.

Game 6

Jo Adell homered twice, setting the franchise record for most consecutive games with a home run at six but Albuquerque held on for a wild, 11-10 win to even the series.

An offensively charged series had fireworks from the opening inning on Sunday afternoon. Trey Cabbage and Taylor Jones gave Salt Lake a 4-0 first-inning lead with a pair of two-RBI singles off of Phillips Valdez. Valdez lasted just two-thirds of an inning before the Isotopes bullpen was forced into action.

.@treycabbage and Taylor Jones start us off strong – both knocking two in at the top of the 1st.💪 pic.twitter.com/ivjOWud2bK — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 9, 2023

Albuquerque got all four runs back in the bottom of the first. After a walk and a one out double, Michael Toglia hit a three-run home run off of Bees starter Luis Ledo. Ledo ended up surrendering six runs on six hits in 1.2 innings.

With Salt Lake trailing 6-4 in the third, Jordyn Adams hit his second home run of the season to tie it at six.

.@jordynadams10 ties us up with a 2 run homer! pic.twitter.com/E12tyIGooq — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 9, 2023

Jo Adell’s sixth and seventh home runs of the season weren’t enough to overcome a hot Isotope offense. Matt Koch (1-0) got the win with César Valdez (1-1) suffering his first loss. Fernando Abad got the save.

Angels, Bees & Baseball Miscellany

Jo Adell started his birthday celebration early with home runs in Salt Lake’s first six road games of the year. His seven home runs and 15 runs batted in lead the Pacific Coast League. His .353 batting average is good for 20th in the league and far better than his career .291 average in the minors.

You’re never going to believe this….but he did it AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/HLuyYSEMhH — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 9, 2023

With a home run in six straight games, Adell set the franchise record previously held by Chad Rupp (1997) and equaled by Adam Riggs (2004).

Happy Birthday to Jo Adell!🥳 pic.twitter.com/hWjJNLzAJI — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 8, 2023

With a 9-0 start to the season, the Tampa Bay Rays are rewriting the record books.

According to CBS Sports, the Rays are the first team to win each of the first eight games by 4+ runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the first team since 1884 with a run differential of more than 50 over their first nine games of the season, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. In 1884, the mound was 50 feet from home and it was the first year pitchers were allowed to throw the ball overhand. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 9, 2023

The 8-0 Tampa Bay Rays have a +46 run differential, the third team to have a +40 run differential or better through the first eight games of a season since 1901. Tampa joins Cleveland (1999) and the White Sox (1955). pic.twitter.com/sbucCBEqNL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 8, 2023

The Los Angeles Angels samurai home run helmet is the coolest thing in MLB through one week, right?

The new samurai home run helmet looks good on you, @MikeTrout! pic.twitter.com/qoqwSwPtyO — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2023

Shohei wanted a turn.

BASEBALL IS THE BEST pic.twitter.com/8tfjNfzi02 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 9, 2023

Mike Trout got the honors after hitting this no-doubter in the Angels home opener.

Rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe’s first home run at the Big A earned himself the samurai treatment. Fitting the O’Hoppe goes deep on Easter.

Aaron Judge, after setting the AL home run record last season, already has four bombs in 2023. Judge hit two in Baltimore on Sunday.

Judge has reached base in 42 consecutive regular season games.

.@TheJudge44 lays down his verdict for the second time today. 💥 pic.twitter.com/z5xZKVZ0VA — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2023

Jordan Walker’s nine-game hitting streak to begin his career puts his name in the St Louis Cardinals record books.

Jordan Walker’s 9-game hitting streak to start his career ties the #STLCards club record! pic.twitter.com/W5Z6Hb71s2 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 9, 2023

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates can’t catch a break. After a heartwarming cheer welcomed former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen back over the weekend, budding star shortstop O’Neil Cruz reportedly fractured his ankle in a home plate collision Sunday afternoon.

Benches clear in Pittsburgh after a scary collision with O’Neil Cruz at home pic.twitter.com/BvJjl2xuNT — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 9, 2023

Up Next

Salt Lake travels to Las Vegas where they take on the Aviators in a six-game series April 11-16. Games one through five in Las Vegas will have an 8:05 p.m. (MT) first pitch. The final game of the series will be a Sunday afternoon matinee with a 1:05 p.m. (MT) first pitch.

