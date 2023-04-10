Dirty Dough files countersuit against Crumbl for economic losses

SALT LAKE CITY — Dirty Dough filed a countersuit against its cookie competitor, Crumbl, after nearly a year of legal proceedings for trademark infringement.

On Friday, Dirty Dough sent legal documents to KSL-TV with the proposed countersuit against Crumbl for intentionally interfering with their economic relations.

According to Dirty Dough’s proposed countersuit, Crumbl has “an economic interest in preventing competition,” and the lawsuit against them was “unlikely to succeed but proceeded in an attempt to stifle growth and competition.”

The countersuit also claims that Crumbl has a history of suing other cookie-based companies, including Crave Cookie, for trademark infringement.

In the trademark infringement suit against Dirty Dough filed on May 10, 2022, Crumbl claims that its competitor copied their marketing “in both expression and look and feel, its cookies are dressed in a manner that imitates Crumbl cookies, and its packaging is confusingly similar to Crumbl’s packaging.”

Dirty Dough’s countersuit is asking for a monetary award from Crumb for damages and legal fees from the trademark infringement lawsuit.