Utah Basketball Adds Colorado Transfer For 2024 Season

Apr 10, 2023, 3:08 PM

KSL Sports

Lawson-Lovering-Goes-Against-USC-In-2023-

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah basketball officially added Colorado transfer Lawson Lovering to their 2023-2024 roster after he verbally committed on March 25, 2023. Lovering joins Hunter Erickson as the second newcomer of the class.

Lovering comes to the Utes as a true big with lots of potential and the belief he can be a great replacement for Branden Carlson if he does in fact leave for the NBA or complement Carlson if he ends up back with the Utes for one more season.

So far, the Running Utes have had four players (Lazar Stefanovic, Bostyn Holt, Jaxson Brenchley, and Mike Saunders Jr.) from this past season enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with Carlson potentially heading to the NBA depending on the grade he gets. This leaves a lot of room for further new additions to join Lovering and Erickson in hopes of continuing to rebuild the Utah basketball program.

More About Lawson Lovering

The 7’1″ center started all 34 games he played in for Colorado this past year. Lovering he averaged 23 minutes of play per game in 2023 while averaging 4.9 points per game and 4.7 rebounds to compliment .554 shooting percent.

Lovering’s best game of the season came in the second round of the NIT against Utah Valley where he scored 21 points while going 9-13 shooting.  Lovering also had seven rebounds and two steals in that game.

Lovering earned his first-career double-double on the road against USC this season, scoring 13 points, brining down 14 rebounds and going 6-10 shooting from the field. Against the Utah last season, Lovering averaged 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

“We are thrilled to have Lawson join our Runnin’ Utes family,” Runnin’ Utes head coach Craig Smith said. “His experience and success in the Pac-12, along with his strong work ethic, makes him a valuable addition to our roster. Lawson’s decision to come to the University of Utah speaks volumes about his belief in our coaching staff, system and the resources we provide to help our student-athletes succeed both on and off the court. We’re eager to see the impact he’ll make in our program and can’t wait to support his growth and development as a key contributor to our team’s success.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

