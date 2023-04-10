CRIME
Two rob South Salt Lake bank while armed
Apr 10, 2023, 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two people who robbed a bank in South Salt Lake while armed.
The crime happened at 3880 S. 700 East on Friday, April 7.
According to a Facebook post from the South Salt Lake Police Department, the two men entered Zions Bank just prior to closing, brandished a weapon, and demanded money from employees.
“Both suspects were completely covered,” the post stated.
Police said they left with an undisclosed amount of money in a silver 2002-2004 Toyota Camry with a white driver’s side rear door.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts has been asked to call 801-840-4000.
