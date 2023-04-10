Former NFL Player Praises Clark Phillips III’s Versatility Ahead Of Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL player and current KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III.

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Phillips’ potential as an NFL player and his fit in the professional game during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, April 9.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, the former NFL defender praised Phillips’ versatility. Sylvester highlighted Phillips’ ability to play multiple positions across the field, including left, right, and slot corner.

“He shows his strength and physicality at being able to rip the ball away. Yeah, he’s 5′ 9″ but if you catch the ball is going to rip it away from you. He’s done such a great job of understanding his strength and skillsets that he doesn’t need to be 6′ 8″ to go jump up for a jump ball. He can take the ball away from you if you bring it down.”

Sylvester added that Phillips not only plays with physicality but has finesse in his game as well.

“Put him anywhere in your defense and he can make it work,” Sylvester said. “He could go into any scheme in the NFL.”

Jensen asked the former Ute to provide some comparisons to Phillips. “Clark Phillips is in a league of his own,” the former pro answered.

About Clark Phillips III

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, Phillips III attended La Habra High School in California. The Southern California native originally committed to Ohio State before deciding to join the Utes out of high school. He’s the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Utah football program.

Phillips III became a starter for Utah’s defense as a true freshman in 2020.

During his first two seasons with the Utes, the cornerback has recorded 86 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Last season, the Lakewood, California native recorded 24 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and 12 pass breakups in 12 games played.

During his 31 games played with Utah, Phillips had 112 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, nine interceptions, 30 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The defensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program.

Phillips is currently projected as a first or second-day pick in recent mock drafts.

Clark Phillips III’s Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds unofficial

10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

