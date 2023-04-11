Trail users exercise caution during mudslide, avalanche threat

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — With the beautiful weather, a lot of people are itching to get outside. But they’re also keeping in mind — all of the snow on the mountains has to go somewhere, and it could impact the way they play in the great outdoors.

The mountain bike park is Jon Lowe’s home away from home.

“Its got trails ranging from very easy that you can take a small child on,” Lowe said.

Others will take you airborne.

“Will put you in the air for 60+ feet.”

This year, bikes have stayed in the garage longer than usual.

“The trail still has snow covering parts of it,” Lowe said.

Which is not ideal for riding.

“Today? No,” Lowe said to KSL TV on Monday.

It’s absolutely beautiful outside! People are antsy to get out. But a lot of the trails aren’t quite ready. At 6 on @KSL5TV I talk to a mountain biker about how he assesses trail conditions, especially with the threat of avalanches and mudslides. pic.twitter.com/5tmgNBok50 — Shelby Lofton (@newswithShelby) April 10, 2023

The threat of mudslides and avalanches in the foothills are something Lowe considers before he hits the dirt.

“All of the creeks are going to be flowing at a tremendously high level with a lot of cold water, so caution needs to be exercised.”

He also doesn’t want to leave a mark.

“If I pull my bike off and start riding and it’s flicking mud off and sticking to my tires, chances are it’s not a trail you should be riding on.”

There’s plenty of paths to explore.

“Don’t be afraid to pull up to a trailhead and assess the conditions and think it doesn’t look good today.”

With a record-breaking winter, Lowe said it’s OK to hit the brakes.

“The mountains will be here tomorrow, so come back another day.”

Lowe said “the farm” in Farmington isn’t quite ready for trail riding. He said give it another week or so. He expects people will be able to hit the trails then.