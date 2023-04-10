Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

Nashville sends Justin Jones back to the Tennessee House after GOP lawmakers ousting

Apr 10, 2023, 4:33 PM

Justin Jones carries his name tag after he is expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives ...

Justin Jones carries his name tag after he is expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday, April 6. Officials in Nashville are set to consider sending Jones back to the chamber. (Cheney Orr/Reuters)

(Cheney Orr/Reuters)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — The Nashville Metropolitan Council on Monday voted to reappoint Justin Jones to the Tennessee House of Representatives, sending the ousted lawmaker back to occupy the House District 52 seat as an interim representative.

His return comes days after the GOP-dominated House expelled him after he and two other Democrats called for gun reform on the chamber floor.

The 36-0 vote to return Jones to his seat followed a vote to suspend a procedural rule that prevents an individual from being nominated and appointed to the seat in the same meeting. Following the decision late in the afternoon, Jones joined demonstrators in a march to the state Capitol.

The crowd gathered at the meeting erupted into cheers after the vote. Those joining Jones in marching to the Capitol chanted: “Whose house? Our House.”

On Thursday, Jones and Justin Pearson, who are both Black, were forced out of the legislature in a two-thirds majority vote cast by their Republican colleagues after participating in a gun control demonstration on the House floor days prior. Rep. Gloria Johnson, a White woman and Democrat who also participated in the demonstration, survived the vote and held on to her seat in the GOP-dominated chamber.

State law allows local legislative bodies to appoint interim House members to fill the seats of expelled lawmakers until an election is held.

Tennessee’s Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton indicated he would not stand in the way of the appointments if the local governing bodies choose to send Jones and Pearson back to the chamber.

“The two governing bodies will make the decision as to who they want to appoint to these seats,” a spokesperson for the speaker’s office told CNN Monday. “Those two individuals will be seated as representatives as the constitution requires.”

Pearson’s vacant District 86 seat will be addressed during a special meeting of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon, Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery said.

“I believe the expulsion of State Representative Justin Pearson was conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action methods,” Lowery said in a statement.

‘The world is watching Tennessee’

Protesters planned a day of action that included a rally before the Metro Council meeting before the march to the state Capitol.

The expulsions and expected protest are part of the long-standing debate over the accessibility of guns in America, with this latest standoff spurred by the mass shooting last month at a Nashville Christian school that left six people dead, including three 9-year-old children.

In the wake of that shooting, Jones, Pearson and Johnson took to the state House floor to advocate for gun control, using a bullhorn to address their colleagues and protesters.

Republicans accused the trio of “knowingly and intentionally” bringing “disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives” without being recognized to speak, CNN affiliate WSMV reported. Republicans then held a party-line vote Thursday to oust Jones and Pearson.

The expelled representatives called the expulsions undemocratic and racist.

“What happened was a travesty of democracy because they expelled the two youngest Black lawmakers, which is no coincidence from the Tennessee Legislature,” Jones said Friday on “CNN This Morning.” “Because we are outspoken, because we fight for our district.”

Pearson, speaking at an Easter Sunday service at The Church of the River in Memphis, thanked the congregation and community for their support.

“The Republican-led supermajority of the Tennessee General Assembly sought to have a political lynching of three of its members because we spoke out of turn against the status quo of the government, after the tragic deaths of six people in the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville,” he said.

Attorneys for the ousted representatives — among them former US Attorney General Eric Holder — called their removals “unconstitutional” in a letter Monday to Sexton, saying, “Their partisan expulsion was extraordinary, illegal and without any historical or legal precedent.”

The letter from Holder and attorney Scott J. Crosby — who are representing Jones and Pearson, respectively — urged the House to not “compound its errors by taking any further retributive actions.”

“The world is watching Tennessee,” the letter said. “Any partisan retributive action, such as the discriminatory treatment of elected officials, or threats or actions to withhold funding for government programs, would constitute further unconstitutional action that would require redress.”

Special election will be held

According to the Tennessee Constitution, since the next general election is more than 12 months away, in November 2024, a special election will be held to fill the seats.

Tennessee law allows for the appointment of interim House members to fill the seats of expelled lawmakers until the special election is held.

No date has been set for a special election but state law provides a time frame for when the governor should schedule them.

A “writ of election” for “primary elections for nominations by statewide political parties to fill the vacancy” must be scheduled within 55 to 60 days, state code says. And a general election to fill the vacancy must be scheduled within 100 to 107 days.

It appears both Jones and Pearson qualify to run for their seats again in the special election.

According to Tennessee law, a state representative must be at least 21 years old, a US citizen, a resident of the state for at least three years and a resident of their county for one year preceding the election.

They must also be a qualified voter of the district, which requires a resident to be 18 years old and free of certain felony convictions.

Both Jones and Pearson meet those qualifications.

And while the state Constitution says members can be expelled for disorderly behavior with a two-thirds majority vote, they cannot be expelled “a second time for the same offense.”

Biden rebukes rare expulsions

Expelling lawmakers is quite rare in Tennessee, and last week’s vote from the state’s Republican supermajority has drawn reactions from scores of high profile officials.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden called the expulsions “shocking, undemocratic and without precedent” while criticizing Republicans for not taking greater action on gun reform.

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Nashville on Friday to advocate for stricter gun control measures and highlight the importance of protecting Americans from gun violence. She also privately met with Jones, Pearson and Johnson.

“We understand when we took an oath to represent the people who elected us that we speak on behalf of them. It wasn’t about the three of these leaders,” Harris said in remarks after the meeting. “It was about who they were representing. It’s about whose voices they were channeling. Understand that — and is that not what a democracy allows?”

Jones said he and the other lawmakers had been blocked from speaking about gun violence on the House floor that week, saying that their microphones were cut off whenever they raised the topic, WSMV reported.

Following the three representatives’ demonstrations last Thursday, Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton called their actions “unacceptable” and argued that they broke “several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor.”

There have been two expulsions in the state House over the past 157 years. The last expulsion in the state House was in 2016, when a representative was expelled over allegations of sexual harassment. In 1980, a representative was expelled after a member was found guilty of accepting a bribe while in office.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Politics

Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Re...

Associated Press

Nashville council to vote on restoring ousted state lawmaker

Nashville officials are poised to vote to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues over their gun control protest on the House floor after a deadly school shooting.

17 hours ago

FILE - In this image made from video footage made available Sunday, April 9, 2023, by China's CCTV,...

Huizhong Wu

China military ‘ready to fight’ after drills near Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry says China’s military sent several dozen warplanes and 11 warships toward the island in a display of force.

2 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug, and he talks about the possible flood...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Flood Season, Utah Social Media Law, Spring Religious Holidays

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug, and he talks about the possible flooding season, Utah's new social media law, and spring religious holidays.

2 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) participates in a meeting of...

Andrew Millman

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Justice Clarence Thomas’ trips a ‘very serious problem’

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York reiterated on Sunday her call for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas following revelations that he didn't disclose several luxury trips subsidized by a Republican megadonor.

2 days ago

Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Re...

Jonathan Mattise

Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again

Two expelled Black Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee say they want to be reappointed, then elected back to their seats.

2 days ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, seen in this file image from May 18, 2020, announced Tuesday he's lifti...

Associated Press

Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Nashville sends Justin Jones back to the Tennessee House after GOP lawmakers ousting