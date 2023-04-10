Close
BYU Football’s Dean Jones To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 10, 2023, 4:47 PM

BYU Football, Dean Jones, Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – With the NCAA Transfer Portal reopening on April 15, more movement is coming to the BYU football program.

The latest BYU player to announce his intentions to enter the portal is 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety Dean Jones.

Jones turned to Instagram to send his farewell.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dean Jones (@deanjones.2)

“First off I would like to personally thank my family and supporting circle for the support along my athletic journey. Thank you to Brigham Young University Athletics and all of the individuals that played a role in making this University feel like home. Thank you to all of the coaches that played a part in my athletic journey to get to BYU. I would like to thank Coach Sitake for his continued support during my time at BYU. Lastly I would like to thank Cougar nation for all the love and support that I witnessed for two years. With that being said. I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”

Jones signed with BYU in the 2020 recruiting class. He was a three-star prospect from American Leadership Academy in Arizona.

Jones was part of the BYU football program for two years

After signing with BYU, Jones officially enrolled in 2021 and was part of the football program for the past two seasons. He redshirted during the 2021 season.

Jones played in three games during his two years at BYU. All three appearances came last season against Utah Tech, the regular season finale at Stanford, and the New Mexico Bowl against SMU. Jones recorded one tackle against Utah Tech.

BYU is wrapping up spring practices on April 14, one day before the Transfer Portal reopens. Jones competed during spring practices at the safety spot. First-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill coaches BYU’s safety position.

Jones’s younger brother, Brooks, signed with the BYU football program in 2022. Brooks is currently serving a Latter-day Saint mission in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

