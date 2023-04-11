Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Utah’s red-hot housing market is calming down, so is now a good time to buy a house?

Apr 10, 2023, 10:49 PM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — It may not be the buying frenzy we saw a couple of years ago, but licensed realtor Jennifer Gilchrist said the Wasatch Front’s housing market is still plenty robust, partly because we are now in the spring home-buying season.

“March, April, May are the months where we get the highest offers on homes,” she said. “It’s springtime and the weather is nice and the holidays are over. The kids are winding down at school and they would be able to make that move during the summertime.”

It is also robust because the supply of homes on the market remains low.

We are still behind the number of homes we need to meet the demand,” Gilchrist explained.

What has changed, Gilchrist said, is what is behind the demand. Home sales prices have dropped 3.4% in Salt Lake County compared to what they were a year ago, according to numbers from the Utah Association of Realtors. That drop was 3.7% in Weber County, 5% in Davis, and 8.7% in Utah County.

That is enough to chase some cash-rich investors out of the market.

“What I’m seeing right now is a lot of first-time homebuyers who could not buy a house in the prior frenzy, because they were competing against cash offers and investors,” Gilchrist said. “Now, they can come in and compete.”

And with mortgage interest rates doubling what they were two years ago, existing homeowners are not eager to move at the cost of their lower interest rates.

They would then have to trade in their 2.875% or 3.0% rate and now get a much higher rate, so they are tending to stay in place,” she said.

If the higher rates leave you feeling stuck where you are now, even in a less competitive market, certified financial planner Shane Stewart of Deseret Mutual Benefits Administrators says they will not always be high.  

“One of the things that we all have in our brain is called permanency bias — meaning if the rates are high now, we think in our mind, they’ll always be high,” Stewart said. “But rates are cyclical, and they’ll likely come down at least once in the life of that loan.”

And so, you are not locked into a rate for life.

“If you think about the past 30 years and what has happened in mortgages — the rates have gone up, then they went very low, and they’re coming back up again,” he said. “That happened at least two or three times. It’s likely sometime in the life of that mortgage, you’re going to refinance when the rates go back down.”

Even with today’s higher mortgage rates, Gilchrist said buyers have an advantage they have not had for years: negotiating power.

“They’re actually even getting the sellers to pay some different types of concessions, which they would not have done before,” she said. “They’re able to use an FHA loan, where before, sellers would not even look at an FHA or VA loan because they wanted conventional or cash.”

Buyers also do not need as much cash to buy a house as they did a few years back.

Before, if you didn’t have a down payment, you weren’t getting the house,” Gilchrist said. “I’ve helped several of my new first-time homebuyers get into houses with zero down payment, and zero out-of-pocket for closing costs because we had the seller pay for that.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Top Stories

Get Gephardt

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Matt Gephardt

How a flood insurance policy protects you, and where it falls short

If water does end up in your basement, you shouldn’t expect help from your standard homeowners insurance policy.

6 days ago

File - Credit cards as seen July 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. A low credit score can hurt your ability...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Gephardt Busts Inflation: How to tackle credit card debt

Credit card balances are well above what they were before the pandemic hit. The double whammy is the interest rates on those balances are going up, too. So, how do you get a hold of that debt before it breaks you?

8 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps restore West Valley man’s Social Security disability payments

Jeff Davis gets disability payments from the Social Security Administration. At least, he did up until his mom passed away in December.

21 days ago

The Pearsons tell KSL’s Matt Gephardt they should be reimbursed by either the airline or the onli...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Sandy couple Gets Gephardt after booking error left them paying out for pricey return flights

A Sandy couple bought roundtrip tickets to Hawaii, but when they discovered their return tickets were no good, they had to buy pricey replacements. When they were refused reimbursement, they decided to Get Gephardt.

22 days ago

Gas bill...

Matt Gephardt

Gas company increasing bills for customers on fixed payments plan

If you're told you're going to pay the same price for 12 months, you wouldn't expect the price to go up. But when the natural gas company raised the rates on a Payson woman, she decided to Get Gephardt to investigate.

26 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps man fight for $1,000 gift cards order that vanished

No cards: zip, zero, zilch, nada. James Pearl said the $1,000 worth of gift cards was bought directly from American Express as Christmas gifts for his kids.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah’s red-hot housing market is calming down, so is now a good time to buy a house?