CRIME

Man arrested after breaking into 3 offices in Salt Lake City, stealing items

Apr 10, 2023, 6:35 PM

(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene.

SALT LAKE CITY — A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he broke into three offices and attempted to break into two others.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, an alarm went off at a large office complex — located at 669 S. West Temple Street — at 11:09 p.m. Sunday. While officers were responding, additional alarms were triggered inside the building.

“As officers searched the area, they could hear sounds of glass falling from within the complex,” the release stated.

Officers then spotted Adam Thompson walking away from the scene. He took off running, but was eventually caught and taken into custody.

Police said Thompson was later found on surveillance video breaking into three office spaces and attempting to break into two others, causing significant damage.

“One of the businesses Thompson is accused of breaking into is a church,” the release stated.

A computer, microphones, earbuds, mail from the church, and a slim guitar valued at more than $5,000 was recovered from Thompson, according to police.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of five felony counts of burglary, two misdemeanor counts of burglary, and three misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief. Additional charges may be filed.

