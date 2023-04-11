Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SAFE SCHOOLS

Sounds similar to gunshots prompt evacuation at Sunburst Elementary School

Apr 10, 2023, 6:55 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — Dozens of armed officers rushed into Sunburst Elementary School Monday after a report of a possible shooting. Thankfully, it wasn’t one, but parents and students were still shaken up.

“Obviously, people are shaken up. Kids are a bit emotional and shaken up by it, which we understand,” said Lt. Travis Lyman with the Layton City Police Department.

It was just before 1:30 p.m. when a Davis School District security member, who is at an off-site facility monitoring audio and security video at schools around the district, was alerted to suspicious sounds coming from the elementary school.

“This person reported that here at this school, they heard what they thought was a scuffle and may have been gunfire,” Lyman said.

Lyman said the district security member immediately told Layton dispatch about a possible shooting, sending the school into lockdown and all available law enforcement to the campus.

“I got a text from my wife who said there is about 10 cop cars and cops running in with giant rifles,” said Jon Evans, a father with two children at Sunburst Elementary. “I was at work and got here as soon as I could to see what’s going on.”

“I was at work reading something on my phone when the alert came through,” said Tyler Gapinski, who also has two children at the school. “It didn’t register at first, and then I realized what it was and my heart dropped, and I just ran out of the meeting and drove here as fast as I could.”

Within minutes, Layton police had over 25 officers at the school, and determined there was no threat.

“We couldn’t hear anything. Nobody was pointing to a threat or running from an area,” Lyman said. “Our officers encountered locked doors, lights off, kids hiding with their teachers — all of that just like they practiced, which we were impressed with.”

According to the Davis School District, the sounds of gunfire were two students who thought they were stuck in an elevator.

“Two students were in the elevator at the time and reported they hit the alarm after they thought the elevator had stopped. When the alarm engaged, a district security monitor at another location heard banging sounds coming from the elevator and called Layton City Police,” said Christopher Williams, director of communication and operations for the Davis School District.

KSL TV spoke with several parents outside of Sunburst Elementary Monday, who said they were grateful for how the district and law enforcement responded to the false threat.

“We’re just so grateful for the police presence. They were quick to be on the scene, and the principal made sure we knew what was going on,” Evans said.

“It was nerve-racking. I was a little scared,” Gapinski said. “But I was pretty impressed with the response from Layton City police, so I was pretty happy with that.”

Lyman said Monday’s response did reveal one area of concern he hopes the district can address, and that’s kids out at recess when a lockdown goes into place. He said the police department will work with the Davis School District to make sure students know what to do in that situation. Beyond that, he said he’s pleased with how the department responded, and praised the security personnel at the district for not hesitating when they felt there may be a threat.

“It doesn’t sound like they hesitated at all to call our dispatch center and report what they were hearing before they were able to confirm anything on site, which I think is appropriate. That’s the way it should happen. If they’re at all concerned about something, they should send us to look into it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Safe Schools

(KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Canyons School District reflects on safety following Tennessee school shooting

All of the elementary, middle and some of the Canyons School District’s high schools have security vestibules at the front of campus — one of many security measures in place to protect students and staff.

11 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Spanish Fork High says emergency app helped during hoax call lockdown

The Nebo School District credits a new phone app for quick communication and direction during Wednesday's lockdown after hoax calls came in about a shooting threat.

12 days ago

Nashville school shooting...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Quick actions of Nashville officers saved lives, former Utah chiefs say

The officers who stopped an active shooter at a Nashville elementary school on Monday did exactly what they were supposed to do.

14 days ago

Granite District K9...

Matt Rascon, Eliza Pace, and Lauren Steinbrecher

KSL+: Guns at schools and what’s being done about it?

Amid an increase in gun threats and incidents at some Utah schools, one school district is taking matters into its own hands to try and keep students safe.

19 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Lockout protocol lifted at four Saratoga Springs schools

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the lockout protocol was lifted at Vista Heights Middle School, Thunder Ridge Elementary School, Lakeview Academy and Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs.

19 days ago

(Iron County School District)...

Madison Swenson

Police, Iron County district officials identify ways to improve security, student safety

The Cedar City Police Department and Iron County School District have issued a joint press release following a meeting to discuss how they can improve security and the overall safety of students.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Sounds similar to gunshots prompt evacuation at Sunburst Elementary School