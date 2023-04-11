ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Man hit by pickup truck, flown to hospital in critical condition
Apr 10, 2023, 7:21 PM | Updated: 7:23 pm
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital by helicopter early Monday morning after he was run over by a pickup truck in Weber County.
The collision happened at 10500 W. 900 South at approximately 11:56 p.m. Sunday.
Capt. Brian Davies with the Weber Fire District said the man was riding a skateboard in the area on “a dark country road” when he was hit.
The man was then treated by medical staff from the Weber Fire District before being flown to Ogden Regional Hospital in critical condition.
The scene was eventually cleared at 1:30 a.m.
Davies said the driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing.
